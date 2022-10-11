Throughout the pandemic, the retail world couldn’t stop talking about how lockdowns and social distancing forever changed the way consumers shop. Retailers, in response, changed the way they sell. The industry’s innovative minds launched new businesses, formed partnerships and invested in startups to seize opportunities during that unusual time, often with mixed success. Now that lockdowns and quarantining is largely over, retailers are wondering: what’s next?

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO