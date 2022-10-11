The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos will hold their community event, Lunch with a Leader, on October 20, via zoom at noon-1PM. Beverley Simpson, their speaker, is the Emergency Manager for Los Alamos County where she organizes and directs operations of the Emergency Services Bureau and Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC). The Emergency Services(OEM) mission is to protect Los Alamos County through regional and local partnerships and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capacity to effectively and efficiently mitigate against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters. OEM activates the Emergency Operations Center (EOC); coordinates information and resources during a disaster; supports first responders; writes emergency plans; trains public safety agencies; holds exercises on disaster response and recovery; maintains public warning systems; manages Federal grant funds; assists in disaster declarations and educates and prepares our community for disasters.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO