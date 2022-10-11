Read full article on original website
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?justpene50Santa Fe, NM
Opinion: The Forty under Forty Class Shows a Bright FutureDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
A Santa Fe Man has Been Charged with an Aggravated DWI Following an I-25 CrashDaniella CressmanSanta Fe County, NM
The Santa Fe Police Have Arrested the Man Who Is Suspected in the Birthday Party ShootingDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
losalamosreporter.com
County: Cone Zone – Week Of Oct. 17
Road Construction Update: Week of October 17, 2022. Link to online Newsletter: https://conta.cc/3Vw0QFy. Find tips and information about how you can improve your commute!. The projects listed in this section are being managed by County Public Works staff through contractors. For more information, please e-mail lacpw@lacnm.us, call (505)662-8150, or visit the “Projects/Public Works” link at http://www.losalamosnm.us. Please slow down and use caution within the construction work zones. Please note the below information is based on a schedule provided by the contractors and may change due to weather or other delays.
losalamosreporter.com
County: Sewer Lines To Be Replaced On Sombrillo Court
The Los Alamos Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is starting a sewer line replacement project on Sombrillo Court with excavation to begin on Monday. DPU’s contractor is currently potholing there to locate existing sewer lines in preparation for the project. Starting Monday, the entrance to Sombrillo Nursing & Rehabilitation...
losalamosreporter.com
Best Practices
The takeaways from this article are three: (1) The parking requirements in the new development code appear woefully short of Los Alamos on-the-ground reality, and unsupported by any relevant evidence; (2) The character of many Los Alamos single-family neighborhoods is now vulnerable to an uncontrolled proliferation of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU); (3) otherwise the new code is pretty good and a long overdue replacement for the previous hodge-podge that was Chapter 16 of the County Code.
losalamosreporter.com
Rocky Road To Enchantment Donation Drive Is Sunday Afternoon At Urban Park
Natasha Ruffin and her husband Henry are hosting the Rocky Road To Enchantment Donation Drive from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Urban Park in Los Alamos to benefit the Rocky Road to Enchantment Animal Sanctuary. The Espanola couple is just starting out on their venture to help animals and have communicating with folks in Los Alamos about holding their event.
losalamosreporter.com
County Emergency Manager Beverley Simpson To Speak At Thursday’s LVW Lunch With A Leader
The League of Women Voters of Los Alamos will hold their community event, Lunch with a Leader, on October 20, via zoom at noon-1PM. Beverley Simpson, their speaker, is the Emergency Manager for Los Alamos County where she organizes and directs operations of the Emergency Services Bureau and Consolidated Dispatch Center (CDC). The Emergency Services(OEM) mission is to protect Los Alamos County through regional and local partnerships and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capacity to effectively and efficiently mitigate against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other man-made disasters. OEM activates the Emergency Operations Center (EOC); coordinates information and resources during a disaster; supports first responders; writes emergency plans; trains public safety agencies; holds exercises on disaster response and recovery; maintains public warning systems; manages Federal grant funds; assists in disaster declarations and educates and prepares our community for disasters.
losalamosreporter.com
The Theory Of Parking Meters
I read the letter from George Chandler on parking requirements (https://losalamosreporter.com/2022/10/15/best-practices/), and wanted to complement it a bit. A former county planner raved to me about The High Cost of Free Parking, the Shoup book that George references. I bought a copy but didn’t make it very far, since Shoup’s arguments are both incomprehensible and disgusting. To put it briefly, Shoup thinks parking should be made expensive enough to make the poors take the bus.
losalamosreporter.com
County: White Rock’s Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan Goes To Council For Approval Oct. 18
Los Alamos County Council will conduct a public hearing Oct. 18 to consider approval of Resolution No. 22-19 to accept the White Rock Metropolitan Redevelopment Area (MRA) Plan. The hybrid hearing at 6:00 p.m. at the White Rock Fire Station 3 located at 129 NM-4. The public hearing will begin...
losalamosreporter.com
High-Tech Halloween Is Back Oct. 28 At Bradbury Science Museum
High-Tech Halloween is back at the Bradbury Science Museum. After a couple years without our most festive event, we’re so excited to be back in person and share lots of spooky science fun. Join us during Los Alamos MainStreet’s Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet, Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m., for some familiar crowd favorites and some new, exciting — and possibly messy! — live demonstrations by museum staff and Los Alamos National Laboratory researchers. https://discover.lanl.gov/…/2022…/high-tech-halloween…
losalamosreporter.com
Chapter 16: To Revitalize Our Town, Update The Code
This week the Los Alamos County Council and the Los Alamos County Planning & Zoning Commission have had the amazing opportunity to give our input into the long-anticipated update of the Los Alamos County Chapter 16 Development Code. Does it sound boring? It’s not. These decisions have a direct impact on questions like “What the heck is going on with the old Smith’s” and “What the heck will go up where the Hilltop House is coming down” and “Why the heck don’t we have anyone to staff anything around here” and “Where the heck can I find a house I can afford?”
losalamosreporter.com
The Pumpkins Are Here – 2,700 Of Them – For The LA Choirs Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser Beginning Sunday!
More than 2,700 pumpkins are awaiting people to take them home from the annual LA Choirs Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser, which starts Sunday morning at the Canyon Complex. Courtesy photo. LA CHOIRS NEWS RELEASE. Los Alamos Schools Choirs Annual Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 at the...
losalamosreporter.com
Chamber: Los Alamos Job Fair A Success
Employers and perspective new-hires gather Thursday at Fuller Lodge for the Los Alamos Job Fair. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. The Los Alamos Job Fair that was held on Thursday, October 13, at Fuller Lodge, was a success! Sponsored by TechSource, Los Alamos County and the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce, the Job Fair featured over 30 participating businesses that are currently hiring. There were more than 100 job seekers that showed up.
losalamosreporter.com
Save The Date: 2022 CROP Hunger Walk And Turkey Trot Is Nov. 20
Los Alamos walkers and runners are being asked to save the date of Sunday, Nov. 20 for the 2022 Los Alamos CROP Hunger Walk and Turkey Trot. The location is the same as in past years, the parking lot in front of Los Alamos Middle School (on North Mesa). Registration at the event will begin at 1:30 p.m. When the starting pistol goes off at 2:00 p.m.folks can choose to run or walk the 1.7 or 2.57 mile course.
losalamosreporter.com
Teen Center’s Annual Halloween Blood Drive Is Oct. 22
It is time for the Los Alamos Teen Center’s annual Halloween Blood Drive! Join the teens and their partners at Vitalant for a fun, monster themed donation event. As always, there will be treats and goody bags for donors. To register go to https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and use Sponsor Code: LATeen to find the event. This opportunity is brought to you by the staff and teen volunteers of our JJAB funded Youth Mobilizers program.
losalamosreporter.com
Suzy Andrego To Discuss Bulbs At Los Alamos Garden Club’s Oct. 17 Meeting
The Los Alamos Garden Club will meet Monday Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m. to hear Suzy Andrego, editor of the New Mexico Gardener, the publication of the New Mexico Garden Clubs discuss “Bulbs”. The public is welcome. The Los Alamos Garden Club, celebrating its 75th year, meets the...
losalamosreporter.com
County: Broadband Survey Open To All Community Members, Virtual Forum Set For Oct. 19
CTC Technology and Energy, under contract to Los Alamos County, opened the online broadband survey and speed test today, October 14, to all community members. The comprehensive survey and speed test assess broadband availability, affordability, and accessibility throughout the county. Additionally, Los Alamos County staff invites the public to a...
losalamosreporter.com
County: COVID-19 Omicron Booster Clinic Monday For Individuals Ages 12+
Premier Medical Group (PMG) is holding another COVID-19 bivalent Omicron booster clinic in conjunction with Los Alamos County on Monday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 2200 Diamond Dr., Los Alamos. PMG will administer both the Pfizer Omicron booster to eligible individuals 12+...
losalamosreporter.com
FBI Releases List Of 192 Missing Indigenous Persons In New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The Albuquerque FBI Division on Friday released an updated list of missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. The list, current as of October 11, has 192 names on it. The latest list reflects the addition of 27 names and the removal of 18 since the previous...
losalamosreporter.com
In Support Of Tim Bullock For Magistrate Judge
I am writing to support Tim Bullock as the most qualified candidate for Los Alamos County Magistrate Court Judge. Tim is the only licensed New Mexico attorney in the race. He has substantial court experience from more than two decades of experience representing clients in many courts. He is even tempered and knows how to handle stressful situations.
