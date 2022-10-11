Read full article on original website
Gordon Smiley
4d ago
that's funny, they detonated someone's backpack that didn't have anything dangerous in it. They going to be detonating empty Kentucky Fried Chicken boxes and empty paper bags next.. How is a backpack left in the parking lot of a resort suspicious. If I had seen it I would have went over and opened it up to see if there was any identification in it so it could be returned.
Reply(1)
2
Related
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Tahoe City (Tahoe City, NV)
According to the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Tahoe City on Friday. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor at around 2:49 a.m. According to the Tahoe Douglas Fire, the unidentified victim suffered major injuries...
South Lake Tahoe traffic woes: Balancing the needs of locals and tourists
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe is California’s not-so-hidden gem. Typically, the high traffic season falls between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as well as winter. Sometimes it can cause hours of delays for visitors and impact local streets. Jason Rolfe grew up in the South Lake...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County VHR program survives
STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
850wftl.com
Cause of death determined for missing California teen found in reservoir
(NEW YORK) — Kiely Rodni, a California teenager who was missing for two weeks before her body was found in a car submerged in a reservoir, died due to drowning and there is no evidence of foul play, autopsy results released on Thursday determined. The 16-year-old’s death has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOLO TV Reno
Three buildings damaged in late-night fire in Dayton
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Three buildings suffered extensive damage in a fire Thursday. The fire was reported just before 11:00 p.m. in a vacant house on Main Street. The fire spread to the buildings on either side of it, including the historic Fox Hotel at Main Street and Gate Street.
KOLO TV Reno
Hazmat recycling facility in Fernley catches fire; explosions follow
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire started late Thursday afternoon at a Fernley hazardous materials recycling business, causing several explosions and leading to a road being closed at least overnight, a fire official said. There are no threats to the public, North Lyon County Fire Protection District Chief Jason Nicholl said....
KOLO TV Reno
Police investigating after late-night robbery at UNR
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - University police are investigating after two UNR students were robbed Wednesday. In an email, UNR Housing said around 1:30 a.m., the students were approached by a person with a gun on the sidewalk outside Manzanita and Juniper Halls next to Virginia Street. The students were not...
2news.com
Reno Police arrest one, issue 81 citations in latest pedestrian safety operation
With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on October 14th, 2022. Eleven officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where police have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Woman faces up to 4 years for stolen credit cards
STATELINE, Nev. — A California woman admitted to a count of possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission on Monday. Tori Jonnyse Bailey, 34, faces up to four years in prison and a $5,000 fine at her Nov. 21 sentencing in Douglas County. Bailey was arrested...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cal Fire truck fire hospitalizes 2
Two Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit employees were hospitalized Oct. 9 after sustaining burns while conducting maintenance work on a crew transport truck at their base of operations at the old juvenile hall on Fair Lane in Placerville. The vehicle’s engine compartment quickly ignited and Cal Fire personnel burned themselves...
mynews4.com
Historic house in Carson City goes up in flames Thursday morning
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — A historical house in Carson City was largely damaged after it burst into flames early Thursday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a building on fire on the 300 block of N. Minnesota St. in the early morning hours of Oct. 13. Firefighters arrived within minutes and found the Lee House (part of the Kit Carson Trail historical walking tour) engulfed in flames.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRA.com
Soil survey reveals surprising information on the severity of the Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire has been well-controlled in Placer and El Dorado counties for several weeks after forcing thousands of people to evacuate. The containment has allowed soil experts to conduct a soil burn severity survey throughout the burn scar. These surveys are completed following a fire to determine the status...
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested for battery after fight in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A 23-year-old man is facing battery charges after a fight in Sparks. Dariek Bill was arrested after police responded to Michele Way just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing. Sparks Police say officers found two men who had been involved in a...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Minor Dies in Run-Off-Road Accident Near Nevada City
Vehicle Experiences Run-Off-Road Accident Off Tyler Foote Road. A minor died in a single-vehicle run-off-road accident on October 12 near Nevada City. The collision occurred at about 9:10 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota pickup, identified as a Nevada City resident, age 32, exited Tyler Foote Road for unknown reasons, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The vehicle passed down an embankment and crashed into a pine tree, which caused it to overturn.
KOLO TV Reno
Girl reported missing in Lyon County found
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 14: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. Precious Rodriguez was reported missing Thursday after she didn’t return home from Fernley High School. School records show she attended classes and left campus around 2:00 p.m.
kkoh.com
Have you Seen These Reno Burglary Suspects?
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.
mynews4.com
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
kkoh.com
Reno Police Assisting in Search For Missing Woman From Texas
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from Dallas, Texas. 45-year-old Jodi Page was last seen visiting her boyfriend in Portola, California on October 5th. The next day, her phone was pinged at the Bordertown Casino in Reno. Her family expected her home last Friday, but they have not heard from her. The Reno Police Department is assisting in the investigation. If you have any information, contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.
Record-Courier
Services set for professional snowboarder killed in motorcycle crash
A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday at Sierra-at-Tahoe for a professional snowboarder who was killed Monday after his motorcycle went off Highway 4 in Alpine County. A viewing for Robert Rucker Minghini, 36, is 7-9 p.m. tonight at McFarlane Mortuary in South Lake Tahoe. Alpine County authorities identified...
Comments / 5