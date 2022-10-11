The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.

RENO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO