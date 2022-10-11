ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incline Village, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)

Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Town hall Monday will focus on turn restriction pilot program in Meyers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A town hall meeting will be held online Monday to discuss the turn restriction pilot program in Meyers. The turn restriction program, which prohibits right-hand turns onto U.S. Highway 50 from N. Upper Truckee and Sawmill roads, has been in place the last two summers as officials gathered data in an attempt to stop travel apps from sending motorists through residential neighborhoods in efforts to find the fastest routes.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
mynews4.com

Sparks High alum donates time, supplies to brighten former school

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks High alum Craig Gustavson has been busy painting the chain and pillars outside of Sparks High from their old gray color to school colors of maroon and gold. Gustavson, class of 1962 donated his time and supplies to do the...
SPARKS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Education
Incline Village, NV
Government
Incline Village, NV
Education
Local
Nevada Government
City
Incline Village, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Douglas County VHR program survives

STATELINE, Nev. — After nearly eight hours of meeting, Douglas County commissioners declined on Thursday to take action to repeal the vacation home rental ordinance that has been in place since July 2021. Commissioner Walt Nowosad, who has been critical of the program since its formation, sought to have...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hot August Nights Brings On New Leadership

Hot August Nights has new leadership at the helm with the appointment of Deny Dotson as the Executive Director responsible for the organization’s region-wide economic infusion of more than $81 million annually. Dotson previously served as Tourism Director for Virginia City, a position he held for more than 10...
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson schools can’t find enough people to hire

The Carson City School District has declared critical labor shortages for substitute teachers, substitute school nurses and substitute custodians to recruit retired public employees and fill current vacant positions. The district’s board of trustees on Oct. 11 approved the decision, which is allowed under Nevada Revised Statute 286.523, since turnover...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschool#Incline High School#Capital Projects
KOLO TV Reno

Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Churchill County Commissioners to Discuss Omaha Track Permit

The Churchill County Planning commission is getting ready to re-examine their special use permit issued to Omaha Track. It comes a little more than a month after a fire broke out at the company's railroad tie sorting facility in Hazen. The fire appeared to grow fast at first sending massive...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
High School Football PRO

Sparks, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Edward C. Reed High School football team will have a game with Spanish Springs High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Grand Sierra Resort's Beer & Chili Festival

The annual Chili & Beer Festival at Grand Sierra Resort is going on until 6 p.m. today. Over two dozen local and national craft beer and chili companies are competing for the "People's Choice" title and will win $1,000 dollars that will be donated to a charity of their choice.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe: Tee Jay's Corner Cafe

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joins Fox 11's Madison Macay to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe!. This week's restaurant is Tee Jay's Corner Cafe. It's #20 on the list and located in Carson City. You can learn...
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti

Across their lives, most leaders compile a long resume of accomplishments. But the truly great ones also inspire a long line of followers—who carry forward their values with enthusiasm and gratitude. On October 15th at 11am, at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, we will remember the life of an outstanding man who has done both, The Rev. Dr. David J. Mussatti: beloved educator, Episcopal priest, and an adored husband and father. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Galilee Camp and Retreat Center camperships fund, named after Dave himself: https://www.galileetahoe.org/contribute/donate-online/
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy