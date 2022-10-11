Read full article on original website
How No. 20 Utah beat No. 7 USC in a thriller, remained alive in the Pac-12 race
The Utah Utes football team beat the USC Trojans at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
Wichita Eagle
Who’s In, Who’s Out for No.6 Tennessee Against No.3 Alabama
No.6 Tennessee hosts No.3 Alabama later today as the Vols look to snap a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. Ahead of the contest, the Volunteer Country staff provides the most up to date injury report. Cedric Tillman (Out)- The big hit for Tennessee here once again is their...
Bulldogs retire Davante Adams’ jersey, then beat San Jose State
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two current NFL players were inside Valley Children’s Stadium on Saturday night: Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. One of them (Carr) had his jersey retired by the Fresno State football team in 2017. The other one had his jersey retired on Saturday. That would be Adams, […]
‘One of the best tight ends in the country:’ Dalton Kincaid enjoys career night in win over USC
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid finished with a game-high 16 catches for a career-high 234 yards and a touchdown in Utes victory over No. 7 USC Trojans in Salt Lake City.
Watch: Tennessee Players Talk With the Media Following Win Over Alabama
Following Saturday's 52-49 victory over Alabama, several Tennessee players met with the media to discuss the win and more. You can watch in the video above.
Wichita Eagle
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former University of Kansas men’s basketball shooting guard Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA team announced Saturday. Details of the agreement were not announced. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the extension will be for four years, $109 million. Wiggins...
