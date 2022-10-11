ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

How Lions Can Still Finish With 7-10 Record in 2022

Optimism and faith in the Detroit Lions has diminished over the last five weeks, as the team has started off the 2022 season with a disappointing 1-4 record. After hope steadily increased during training camp, a myriad of issues have arisen that will force the coaching staff to adapt quickly.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Saints Star Rookie Chris Olave Not Expected to Play Against Bengals

NEW ORLEANS — Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave isn’t expected to play on Sunday against the Bengals according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Olave suffered a concussion in Week 5. The Saints will already be without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. For more on the Bengals, watch...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Wichita Eagle

Should Commanders Give Sam Howell a Shot After Carson Wentz Injury?

The Washington Commanders face a conundrum at quarterback following Thursday's win against the Chicago Bears. Carson Wentz struggled, throwing only 99 yards, but he did so while fracturing his finger in the first half. Wentz is set to be evaluated Monday in Los Angeles, but there is potential for the starting quarterback to be out for up to six weeks ... meaning the Commanders need a new signal-caller.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Vikings Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-2 on the season and end their two-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. In examining this matchup, we break down the five biggest storylines:. 1. Can Skylar Step Up in First Start?. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Morgan
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Sign Ex-Patriots TE Dalton Keene, Cut Long-Snapper

The Denver Broncos are trying to get back on the horse (pardon the pun) after an embarrassing collapse at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts. Sitting at 2-3 and nearly through a 10-day mini-bye, the Broncos are knee-deep in preparations to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Tua Tagovailoa Set to Return for Dolphins in Week 7

View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday morning brought some good news to the Dolphins, as the team’s top two quarterbacks—starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater—both reportedly cleared concussion protocol, according to Alain Poupart of All Dolphins. After the controversy surrounding his quick return...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Arizona Wildcats#Mock Draft#American Football
Wichita Eagle

REPORT: Panthers ‘Listening’ to Trade Offers on RB Christian McCaffrey

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, many around the league believe the Carolina Panthers could hit the reset button altogether and start trading away some of their core pieces in exchange for draft capital. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers are "listening" to trade offers on running...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Headline Marquee Matchup of AFC’s Best

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the third time in the past 12 months on Sunday afternoon. The meetings will continue to pile up as long as both teams are winning their division year in and year out. Not only will they play every year in the regular season, but there is potential to add more playoff matchups into the fold as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB’s status for Tennessee game

Bryce Young is "expected to start" for Alabama as it squares off against Tennessee in a battle of top 10 SEC rivals in Week 7 action on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. That follows reports that Young had adequately recovered from the injury he suffered in his throwing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Bears Seeing Red Over Striped Shirts and No Yellow Flag

If everyone hadn't known otherwise, they would have surely sworn Tony Corrente returned from retirement Thursday to officiate the Bears' 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was Corrente and crew, of course, who seemed to find any number of ways to hand the 29-27 victory to the Pittsburgh Steelers...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Determined to Shut Down Giants RB Saquon Barkley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know one of the keys to beating the Giants is shutting down running back Saquon Barkley. That means getting everyone on the defense involved and that includes various players in the secondary. “They’ll have to, no question about it," coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?

Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy