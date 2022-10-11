Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
A Major Star Wars Legend Could Be Joining the MCU
Disney+’s Percy Jackson show has found a few more gods. Warrior Nun returns for season 2 in a new trailer. Plus, another look at the new Little Mermaid, and what’s coming on Stargirl, Reginald the Vampire, and more. Spoilers, away!. Thunderbolts. Both Jeff Sneider and /Film independently report...
Gizmodo
Mathilda: The Musical
Astonishingly, you are looking at a picture of Dame Emma Thompson. I know, I can scarcely believe it either, but this is just part of the magic of Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of the award-winning, internationally successful musical of Mathilda, based on the beloved children’s tale by Roald Dahl about a little girl with telekinesis who gets forced into a horrifying boarding school run by the even more horrifying character played by Thompson.
Gizmodo
The Sandman Experience at NYCC Was a Dreamy Getaway
There is a certain charm to immersive experiences at comic cons. If you get the right concept, the right actors, the right vibe, you can transform a 10-to-15 minute timeslot into something transportive and intriguing. That is, of course, if everything goes right. And for the The Sandman’s immersive experience at NYCC, which celebrated the Audible-exclusive audiobook of the novelization of The Sandman: Act III, there was something very charming about those 15 minutes.
Gizmodo
Star Trek: Lower Decks Learns That Making a Sequel Is Really Hard Work
Sequels are always a challenging endeavor, in Star Trek or otherwise. But there’s something about Star Trek cinematically that makes it really difficult—the franchise rarely ever escaped the cursed of the odd-numbered sequel, and so it’s fitting that Lower Decks approaches its own first attempt at a direct sequel with a sense of trepidation... and mostly makes it work.
Gizmodo
Look at This Incredible My Neighbor Totoro Stage Production
Studio Ghibli’s beloved 1988 animated film My Neighbor Totoro has come to life on the London stage in a limited offering through January 21, 2023. It joins the expansion of Ghibli’s world in the realms of theme parks and other stage adaptations of Hayao Miyazaki classics, and features the work of the film’s original composer Joe Hisaishi and a new script adaptation by playwright Tom Morton-Smith.
Gizmodo
Los Espookys' Cassandra Ciangherotti on HBO's Cult-Beloved Horror Comedy
Perhaps the most accurate portrayal of horror-loving friends ever captured on screen, Los Espookys—HBO’s underrated comedy series—is back for season two with its earnest eccentric vibes. It comes from the brilliant minds of stars and writers Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, and Fred Armisen, and while it’s easy to liken the show to Taika Waititi’s original What We Do in the Shadows (mixed with Edgar Wright’s Spaced and a dash of Ghostbusters), it truly exists in its own weird as hell world.
Emily review – the wildest Brontë sister is set free in full-blooded gothic fable
The author of Wuthering Heights is no sickly recluse in actor turned director Frances O’Connor’s sensuous, spine-tingling feature debut. “How did you write Wuthering Heights?” demands a rattled Charlotte Brontë (Alexandra Dowling) in the opening moments of this inventive, urgent gothic fable that, like Andrew Dominik’s misunderstood Blonde, could hardly be mistaken for a drearily factual biopic. “It’s an ugly book,” Charlotte complains as her sister Emily (Sex Education’s Emma Mackey) swoons beside her, a three-volume edition of the offending text (“full of selfish people who only really care for themselves”) propped next to a medicine bottle at her elbow. When Emily replies that she simply put pen to paper, Charlotte is unassuaged, insisting that “there is something…”. Only later, when the literary torch is passed on and she can make peace with her own ghosts, does Charlotte start to realise what that “something” is…
Gizmodo
Dune: The Sisterhood
The cast of Dune: The Sisterhood keeps getting more stacked with another exciting addition. Deadline reports that Indira Varma has joined the ensemble of the HBO Max and Legendary prequel series to their Dune franchise. She was most recently seen as the heroic Imperial double agent Tala in the Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi; she was also a fan-favorite as Sand Snake Ellaria in HBO’s Game of Thrones.
Gizmodo
The Legion of Super-Heroes are Getting Their Own Animated Movie
DC Comics has spent years highlighting A-list teams like the Teen Titans and Justice League through various expanded media like films and cartoons. But it’s only fairly recently they’ve begun to put focus on lesser known teams like the old school Justice Society and the futuristic Legion of Super-Heroes, the latter of which will have its own animated film arriving in the near future.
Gizmodo
Oh Good, The Rings of Power Can Actually Start Now
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has ended its first season, and with it lifted the lid on mysteries that have hounded viewers for the past seven episodes before it. But it also revealed another secret, binding them all in darkness: that what we’ve watched was less of an actual season of television and more like a really long pilot.
Gizmodo
Trigun Stampede Looks Like a Gunslinging Good Time in New Trailer
A few months ago, the news broke that the fan-favorite 1998 anime Trigun (based on Yasuhiro Nightow’s 1996 manga of the same name) was getting a reboot courtesy of Beastars’ Studio Orange. Known as Trigun Stampede, the new show made itself distinct from the original right out the gate with a flashy 3D art style and wild new look for its hero, pacifist gunslinger Vash the Stampede. Now a new trailer shows off more of the upcoming series and introduces some of the characters Vash will cross paths with.
Gizmodo
Shadow and Bone's New York Comic Con Panel Was a Full-On Lovefest
Covering New York Comic Con is not a sprint, but a marathon. And every now and then you get to take a break and really enjoy a panel. Within the crash of cosplay, incredible artists, and a barrage of news, the Shadow and Bone panel with author Leigh Bardugo and Netflix series stars Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan/the Darkling) was a breath of fresh air.
Gizmodo
She-Hulk's Finale Broke the Marvel Universe, and It's Hard to Say if It Worked
“The latest Marvel movie/TV show/something or other just changed the Marvel universe forever!!!” is a sentiment you hear about practically every Marvel movie/TV show/something or other at this point. Game-changing potentiality drives scope and scale and pushes us onto the next thing, and the thing after that. She-Hulk joins its Marvel compatriots in doing so, but it comes at it with a suitably askew angle.
Gizmodo
A Lot of Complex CG Was Needed to Create Ms. Marvel's Authentically Cheap Animations
Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah gave Ms. Marvel a look and energy never before seen in a Marvel TV series or movie, one that was deliberately meant to appear influenced by the young Avengers fan who also happened to be the show’s protagonist. But bringing a teen’s whimsical doodles to life apparently required the skills of an Academy Award-winning visual effects studio.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Ad-Supported Plan Is Coming Next Month With Less Offerings
We’ve finally got some concrete details on the long-rumored Netflix ad-supported tier, this time straight from the horse’s mouth. Netflix’s Basic with Ads is expected to launch on November 3 and will cost $6.99 per month in the United States. Talk of Netflix’s dip into an ad-supported...
