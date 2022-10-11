Boil water advisory lifted in Bloomfield, New Jersery

Bloomfield lifts boil water advisory 00:31

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. -- The boil water advisory has been lifted in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

However, the water pressure has yet to return to normal, and people in the area are being asked to continue conserving water.

Residents are asked to not use any water outdoors, take shorter showers, only run fully loaded dishwashers and washing machines, and flush toilets only when necessary.

The North Jersey District Water Commission hopes to have full service restored in a day or two.

This follows a huge water main break last week in Nutley that impacted hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.