PNJ Top Performers: Catholic's Rawls, BTW's Sherman, Pine Forest's McVay among Week 7's best

A number of intriguing matchups highlighted Week 7 of the 2022 FHSAA high school football season.

Several duels featured some of the best teams in the state while other games were annual battles between a pair of rivals. In the end, despite the anticipation, only one game lived up to the hype. Navarre used a last-second field goal to capture a back-and-forth tussle at Mosley.

Every other contest was decided by at least 21 points. The average margin of separation during last week's eight-game slate was 28 points.

Six area teams scored at least 38 points, including Booker T. Washington's 66-point effort at Godby. Meanwhile, Pine Forest, West Florida, Pace and Northview each held their respective opponents to single figures.

Whether playing in a blowout or not, several players painted masterpiece efforts. Here are the best individual performances from Week 7.

Offense

B.J. Jenkins, Michael Richardson, Reed Robinson and Davis Sherman, Booker T. Washington

With these four playing a starring role, the Wildcats put up a basketball score with a 66-34 win at Godby. Sherman piled up the best numbers, completing 24 of 33 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns. He added two scores on the ground. Richardson was the team's leading rusher, posting 70 yards with a pair of touchdowns. Jenkins notched the area's best effort this season from the wide receiver position. The senior had nine catches for 286 yards and three touchdowns. Robinson chipped in with eight catches for 110 yards and two scores.

Aidan Byrd, C.J. Nettles, Ja'Bril Rawls and Jayvion Showers, Pensacola Catholic

Although he tossed his first interception of the season, Byrd was fantastic from the quarterback position against Gulf Breeze. The senior completed 20 of 32 passes for 332 yards and four touchdowns. Showers was his favorite target, as the junior finished with eight catches for 155 yards and a touchdown. As part of an impactful performance on both sides of the ball, Rawls had five catches for 101 yards and two scores. Nettles had 21 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown to lead Catholic on the ground. He added three catches for 23 yards.

Hasshawn Hackworth, Donielle Hayes and Tierra Wilson, Pine Forest

Wilson's dual-threat ability was on display during the team's win against Niceville. The senior quarterback went 14-for-23 passing for 185 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Scoring two more times on the ground, Wilson tacked on 80 yards on 14 carries. Elsewhere, the two senior wide receivers had arguably the two biggest plays of the night. Hackworth caught an 11-yard touchdown pass on fourth down late in the first half. He amassed team-highs with five catches for 80 yards. On the first play following a Niceville turnover on downs, Hayes ran untouched on an 87-yard rushing touchdown. The Minnesota commit had three catches for 33 yards.

Collin Betties, Andre Coleman, Marquez Jones, John Nicholas and Markell Redding, West Florida

With a 41-point effort against Tate, the Jaguars have reached the 40-point mark in back-to-back weeks. Their latest performance was speared by their passing attack. Nicholas and Redding combined to complete 19 of 24 passes for 298 yards and three scores. Coleman led the team in receiving with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Betties wasn't far off, totaling four catches for 98 yards and a touchdown. Jones added three grabs for 25 yards. On the ground, the junior running back had six carries for 34 yards and three scores.

Eddie Love Jr. and Jadon Reese, Navarre

For the first time in his young career, Love reached the 200-yard mark on the ground. The sophomore running back had 32 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown against Mosley. He also entered the end zone on a 24-yard catch. Reese had six catches for a career-high 113 yards.

Nick Simmons and Xakery Wiedner, Pace

Simmons racked up five total touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) during the team's running-clock home win against Pensacola. The sophomore quarterback went 7-for-12 passing for 100 yards. He added 14 carries for 62 yards. Wiedner crossed the goal line of two of his four catches. The junior athlete finished with 87 receiving yards.

Luke Bridges, Maliki Haynes, Jamarkus Jefferson and Kaden Odom, Northview

The Chiefs have scored 49 points in each of their last three games, the latest coming in shutout at Blountstown. Odom only threw six passes, but he completed five for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His longest completion was a 72-yard scoring toss to Haynes. Jefferson posted four touchdowns to bring his area-leading total to 22. The senior running back produced his first scoring catch of the season on a 64-yard grab. He also had 14 carries for 77 yards and three scores. Bridges had a Northview-best 131 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Troy Coughlin, Gulf Breeze

The senior running back reached the 100-yard mark for the sixth time in seven games. Coughlin carried the ball 24 times for 114 yards and a touchdown against Pensacola Catholic.

Defense

Zack DeJesus, Nigel Nelson, Ja'Bril Rawls, Jaylen Rawls and Desjon Robertson, Pensacola Catholic

The Rawls brothers each pulled down an interception against Gulf Breeze. Jaylen Rawls, a sophomore, finished with 10 tackles while Ja'Bril Rawls, a senior, contributed eight stops. DeJesus posted a Crusaders-best 12 tackles and was tied with Nelson with three tackles for loss. DeJesus also had a fumble recovery after Robertson created a takeaway with a strip sack.

Tyquan Hunter, Ryan McVay, Deontae Reinhardt, Marcell Thomas, Tyrese Thomas and William Young

Pine Forest won the battle of Eagles by shutting down a high-powered Niceville squad. Finishing with seven tackles, McVay had a team-best two sacks. Hunter also had a sack and contributed an interception. Young led the defense with 12 tackles while Reinhardt and Tyrese Thomas had 10 stops apiece. Reinhardt and Marcell Thomas each had a sack.

Cason Burkett, Maliki Haynes, D.J. Lyons, Wyatt Scruggs and John Michael Ward, Northview.

Scruggs produced a team-best nine tackles and two passes defended during the team's shutout win at Blountstown. Ward recorded his fourth sack of the season. The Chiefs recorded two turnovers: a Haynes interception and a Lyons forced fumbled recovered by Burkett.

Andre Spence, Navarre

The sophomore linebacker returned an interception for a touchdown during the third of the Raiders' win at Mosley.

Jackson Ward and Xakery Wiedner, Pace

Ward put up six tackles (five solo) and five quarterback hurries during the Patriots' dominant win against Pensacola. Wiedner had a team-best three passes defended.

Zeyvian Avery and Ahmarion Moultrie, West Florida

The senior linebackers each had eight tackles to lead the Jaguars.

Special Teams

Malachi Gilbert, Booker T. Washington

For the second time this season, the senior defensive back has taken a punt to the house, this time scoring on an 80-yard return. He also had an 80-yard kickoff return, as he finished with 213 special teams yardage.

Taylor Gardner and Terence Marshall, Navarre

Gardner split the uprights on a 32-yard field goal with four seconds remaining in regulation to hand the Raiders a 38-35 victory at Mosley. Marshall started Navarre's scoring with a 60-yard kickoff return touchdown.

Jacob Wilkinson, Pensacola Catholic

The Crusaders senior went 5-for-5 on extra point attempts and converted a 36-yard field goal against Gulf Breeze.

Reice Griffith, Pace

The senior place kicker went 5-for-6 on extra-point attempts and knocked in a 30-yard field goal against Pensacola.

Cade Lombardo, Gulf Breeze

The Dolphins senior made a 36-yard field goal against Pensacola Catholic. He also averaged 32.5 yards on a pair of punts.

