Read full article on original website
Related
Flint Board of Education’s next meeting rescheduled to Oct. 26
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education has rescheduled October’s regular meeting to the last Wednesday of the month. Normally, the regular meeting takes place one week after the Board Committee of the Whole meeting, which took place on Oct. 12. Next week, the entire board is...
Saginaw ISD brings special education millage back to Nov. 8 ballot after August failure
SAGINAW, MI—After a failed millage proposal in August, the Saginaw Intermediate School District (ISD) has revived an attempt at providing funding for special education programs in schools countywide. According to Erin Senkowski, executive director of special education with the ISD, the initiative failed in part due to low voter...
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium happening Saturday, Oct. 15 at SVSU
SAGINAW, MI — The 5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium, an entrepreneurship conference for kids and teens, is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, in Saginaw. This event for entrepreneurs ages 10 to 16 takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican aims to unseat incumbent in county seat for Saginaw city, township
SAGINAW, MI —Saginaw County Board of Commissioners member Michael Webster will campaign to keep his seat against a Republican challenger, Leona Kramer, during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Neither Saginaw resident faced competition in the August primary in their bid for the District 11 seat. Webster, who began serving...
Genesee County commissioner District 5 race pits Avery against Chambers
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Current District 5 county Commissioner James Avery, D-Grand Blanc, will be challenged by Republican Teri Lynn Chambers in the Nov. 8 general election. Avery is a former member of the Grand Blanc Community Schools Board of Education and was appointed to the county Board of Commissioners in January to replace former Commissioner Mark Young.
Incumbent campaigns to keep state House seat representing Saginaw, townships
SAGINAW, MI — State House Rep. Amos O’Neal will fight to keep his seat in Lansing against Republican challenger James Shepler during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. O’Neal — a former Saginaw City Council member and Saginaw County commissioner — first was elected to the state House of Representatives in 2020.
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trailblazing Bike Tech program at Kearsley High School teaches STEM through bicycle mechanics
FLINT, MI – Kearsley High School’s newest vocational academic program was largely crowdsourced. Bike Tech instructor Jack Linn received so many bicycle donations from all around Genesee County that he eventually ran out of space to store them. Linn had posted on Facebook about starting a new curriculum...
Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back
FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Halloween treats from Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies
SAGINAW, MI – Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is offering special Halloween cookies to treat yourself or someone else this spooky season. Customers can pre-order Halloween cookies and Halloween cookie pies until Wednesday, Oct. 26. Halloween cookies pies are $20, decorative sugar cookies are $30 a dozen and other cookies are $24 a dozen.
Winfrey, Robinson square off in Genesee County commissioner District 2 election
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Charles H. Winfrey, D-Flint, faces a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from Republican challenger Lynette Robinson. Winfrey was first elected to the county board in 2020. He served 10 years as an administrator for the city of Flint and has been the executive director of the Floyd J. McCree Theatre for the last 18 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Federal funds coming to Saginaw for new water tower
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw will be receiving $15 million for the construction of a water tower in an effort to improve its water distribution system. The funds come as part of a larger $212,885,000 grant in new federal funds to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water across the state of Michigan.
Goyette challenges Ellenburg in race for District 3 Genesee County commissioner
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Both candidates in the race for county commissioner in District 3 won primary election victories and will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, won her primary against challenger Brian Ashley while Goyette won the Republican primary, defeating Gary Goetzinger and Elizabeth Guzak.
SVSU sees teacher certification enrollment up and highest incoming freshmen GPAs
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—After pandemic related overall-enrollment declines, Saginaw Valley State University is seeing numbers up in its teacher certification courses. A news release shared by the university said the program gains are reflective of the current fall semester, which began on Aug. 29. The university said those gains can also be seen in its residence halls, which officials say are completely filled.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: D&W’s Street Eatery provides Latin American BBQ
FENTON, MI - Smokin Street Tacos, Wide Load Nachos, Dirty Smoked Burritos, and Barbeque Black Beans. D&W’s Street Eatery, a Fenton-based food truck, advertises as a Latin American restaurant and has everything people look for, including a vegan option. Dana Ahrenberg began working in restaurants at 14 years old,...
Harvest Fest celebrates the fall season in Grand Blanc’s Creasey Bicentennial Park
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI -- With fall in full swing and Halloween right around the corner, Grand Blanc families celebrated the season this weekend with the return of the Grand Blanc Harvest Festival. Visitors dressed in Halloween costumes and trick-or-treated in Grand Blanc’s Creasey Bicentennial Park during the event on...
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
Check out more than 80 photos from Day 1 of 2022 Boys Tennis State Finals
MIDLAND, MI — Division 2 boys tennis players competed in the first three rounds of the 2022 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Boys Tennis State Finals on Friday, Oct. 14 at the Greater Midland Tennis Center in Midland. MLive photojournalist Jake May was there to capture the action as players worked...
Grand Blanc rounds out Fire Prevention week with open house, 5K run
GRAND BLANC, MI -- The Grand Blanc Fire Department opened its fire house doors Saturday for a free event for families to promote fire safety. This is the third year the department hosted its open house to commemorate national Fire Prevention Week. The National Fire Protection Association puts on the national campaign with this year marking the 100th anniversary.
MLive
53K+
Followers
54K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0