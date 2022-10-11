ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankenmuth, MI

The Saginaw News

Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium happening Saturday, Oct. 15 at SVSU

SAGINAW, MI — The 5th Annual Kids Rule Now! KIDposium, an entrepreneurship conference for kids and teens, is happening Saturday, Oct. 15, in Saginaw. This event for entrepreneurs ages 10 to 16 takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, in Saginaw County’s Kochville Township.
SAGINAW, MI
Frankenmuth, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
City
Frankenmuth, MI
Local
Michigan Government
MLive

Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back

FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Winfrey, Robinson square off in Genesee County commissioner District 2 election

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Incumbent county Commissioner Charles H. Winfrey, D-Flint, faces a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from Republican challenger Lynette Robinson. Winfrey was first elected to the county board in 2020. He served 10 years as an administrator for the city of Flint and has been the executive director of the Floyd J. McCree Theatre for the last 18 years.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Saginaw News

Federal funds coming to Saginaw for new water tower

SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw will be receiving $15 million for the construction of a water tower in an effort to improve its water distribution system. The funds come as part of a larger $212,885,000 grant in new federal funds to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water across the state of Michigan.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

SVSU sees teacher certification enrollment up and highest incoming freshmen GPAs

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI—After pandemic related overall-enrollment declines, Saginaw Valley State University is seeing numbers up in its teacher certification courses. A news release shared by the university said the program gains are reflective of the current fall semester, which began on Aug. 29. The university said those gains can also be seen in its residence halls, which officials say are completely filled.
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI
MLive

Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street

SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

