Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
Ohio Board of Education’s controversial resolution on LGBTQ+ protections draws a crowd, no decision given
Brendan Shea, State of Ohio Board of Education member, sponsored a resolution Sept. 20 that would change the educational policy for LGBTQ+ students in Ohio . Credit: Reilly Ackerman | Lantern Reporter.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
wvxu.org
Democrat running for Ohio Attorney General says he will stop the appeal to reinstate abortion ban
Jeff Crossman, Democratic candidate for Ohio Attorney General, is promising — if elected — to drop the state’s court appeal seeking to reinstate Ohio’s abortion ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. He said the court was correct in ruling that the ban on...
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 1
Issue 1 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if judges should be required to consider public safety when setting bail amounts.
Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
Ohio BOE votes to send measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee
COLUMBUS — Thursday morning, Ohio’s Board of Education said it needs more time to talk about a controversial resolution involving Title IX. Wednesday, it spent more than eight hours discussing a resolution that would challenge changes to Title IX protections. The board voted 12-7 to send the measure...
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
cwcolumbus.com
Program trains women of color to be women of tech
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The arrival of Intel in Central Ohio is setting off a fury of training for those looking to get jobs at the chip-maker and many other tech companies preparing to set up shop in the region. A Franklin County program is training women of color, who are under-represented in the tech sector, to get some of those jobs.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation. They say it’s a matter of national security. For the first time, next year, U.S. agricultural imports are expected to exceed the nation’s exports, according to the U.S. Department […] The post Ohio farmers call for help appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Police dealing with officer shortage as marathon preps in full swing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday was a historical day for the Columbus Division of Police, as it was the first time ever that CPD swore in ten new lateral transfer officers from other Ohio police departments. “Anytime we get new officers that are trained and ready to go then...
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to appeal Cincinnati judge’s order pausing state’s six-week abortion ban
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has taken a formal step to appeal a Cincinnati judge’s recent order pausing the state’s “heartbeat” abortion law that bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. In a news release on Wednesday, a Yost spokesperson...
Record-Herald
City of Wilmington to supply water for future battery plant in Fayette Co.
Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth announced Thursday that water from the facilities Wilmington built under the 1990 Caesar Creek Lake contract will be used to supply the Honda/LG Energy Solutions joint venture electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility along Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville in Fayette County. In 1990, when the city signed...
Fall back soon: Changes may be coming to DST
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
As Ohio Republicans loosen state’s gun laws, poll finds voters overwhelmingly favor several new gun restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state, a new poll has found. However, a majority of Ohio voters also support arming teachers in schools – something...
