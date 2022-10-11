Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
I can’t only imagine what she is going through. The domestic abuser would be my guess. They control these young ladies and separate them from family and friends. Praying for you all.
Reply
2
Related
WALB 10
1 killed in Friday Albany shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after a shooting that happened Friday, according to Albany Police Department. On Oct. 14, officers responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive in reference to a shooting. The victim, Gregory Jessie,62, suffered from a gunshot wound to his...
Albany police investigate Friday homicide
ALBANY -- Albany police are investigating the Friday-morning homicide of an Albany man who was the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Albany Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive Friday morning. When they arrived at the scene, they found Gregory Jessie, 62, had suffered a gunshot wound to his chest, a wound that would become fatal. A witness told officers that two males driving a silver vehicle made contact with the victim before he heard gunshots and the vehicle sped away.
wfxl.com
62-year-old killed in Albany's 11th homicide of 2022
A man has died following a shooting in Albany Friday. On October 14, Albany police responded to the intersection of West 2nd Avenue and Eugemar Drive, in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found 62-year-old Gregory Jessie deceased from a gunshot wound to his chest. A witness told officers...
WALB 10
Behavorial health van reported stolen in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A van belonging to Aspire Behavioral Health was reported stolen, according to the Albany Police Department. The van was reported missing on Wednesday. The person that reported the van missing said that there is video surveillance that the van was stolen on Sept. 18. It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany police report shooting death, gunshots at football game
ALBANY — Public relations officials with the city of Albany and the Albany Police Department had not responded by The Albany Herald’s deadline Saturday to requests seeking additional information about incidents in the city Friday. Early Friday morning, Gregory Jessie, 62, died of a gunshot wound in an...
Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Mayor Earl Jackson, 76, and City Superintendent Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxl.com
Albany man wanted on multiple charges
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating 27-year-old Deion Demark Coleman. Coleman is wanted for probation violation and other pending charges. He stands 5’09’ and weighs 178 pounds. Anyone with any information concerning Coleman should call Crime Stoppers at (229)...
WTVM
14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
wfxl.com
22-year-old Albany man wanted for possession of firearm and other charges
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for multiple charges. 22-year-old Dlaryon Lamarcus Poole, is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and probation violation. Poole stands at...
wfxl.com
Dougherty Co. family files lawsuit against deputies alleging son wrongfully detained
A Dougherty County family is looking for four million dollars after they say that deputies at the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office unlawfully detained their son. Andrew and Carolyn Griffin are seeking justice from the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office. The parents say that Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Terron Hayes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Identity of business burglar sought by Blakely police
Blakely police need help from the community to identify a possible burglar. Police say that the man seen in the photos is wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that occurred in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD investigative division at...
wfxl.com
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
southgatv.com
Cops corral Cordele shooting suspect
CORDELE, GA – Cordele Police say they’ve captured a 21 year old shooting suspect, who detectives say targeted the same victim in two separate incidents. Police say Tuesday afternoon, they captured Mico Dennard Waters at a Cordele residence. Waters faces 11 felony counts of aggravated assault along with...
WALB 10
3 injured in ‘critical’ crash in Sumter County
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people are in critical condition after a car crash in Sumter County, according to Sheriff Eric Bryant. Traffic was also diverted on Friday night. The two-car collision happened around 9:45 p.m. on Friday. In total, three people were injured, two being taken by helicopter to a hospital and one having only minor wounds. Currently, the cause of the crash is unknown.
GBI announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
wfxl.com
Victims of Crimes Act grant renewed for Crisp County Sheriff's Office
Crisp County Sheriff's Office announced that the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) renewed their Victims of Crimes Act (VOCA) Grant for $116,800. In October 2017, CCSO was awarded the first Victims of Crimes Act Grant, which allowed the agency to hire (2) two Crime Victim Advocates. This renewal will assist...
wfxl.com
Albany man recovering after being hit by a moving vehicle
A man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Albany Monday. Albany police responded to the 2300 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in reference to an accident around 8:15 p.m. Police say what when they arrived, they saw a woman tending to a man...
WALB 10
Albany civil rights leader Charles Sherrod laid to rest
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone can argue, that Rev. Charles Sherrod is the most important person in Albany’s history. He was a driving force in the Albany movement in the early 60′s and he kept fighting long after others, even Martin Luther King Jr. moved on. His funeral Saturday was considered a celebration of a legacy that will never be forgotten.
Comments / 3