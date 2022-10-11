ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

High School Playbook: The Races For Region Winners Heat Up

Monterey, Upperman both get big region wins to stay in postseason playoff race. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman outlasts Dekalb County in a overtime win on Friday. Coffee County is too strong for Cookeville. Monterey wins big at home to stay on track for a home playoff game. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County School Board Fall 2022 Updates

Putnam County School Board Chair Kim Cravens provides fall 2022 school updates. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers meets with Kim Cravens, Chair of the Putnam County School Board. They discuss fall break and how the school schedule is decided, enrollment being up in Putnam County, the construction of Parkview School that is set to be completed in 2024, as well as the topic of funding for the school, and where it would come from.
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural

A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
Recent Tourism Data Showing Many Out-Of-State Visitors Traveling To Upper Cumberland

Fall proves to be one of the busiest months for tourism in Upper Cumberland. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Shan Stout said events like the American MAde Music Festival in Gainesboro and Monterey’s Rocktober saw both local attendees and those from across the country. Stout said the Visitor’s Bureau is able to track that data using online ticket sales, Visitor’s Bureau check-ins, and tnvacation.com.
Chestnut Hill Winery Celebrating 15th Anniversary

Crossville’s Chestnut Hill Winery celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Owner Darrin Stryker said his family first came to own the winery after seeing the potential it had as a real estate agent. He said seeing where he started with no knowledge of the wine business to where the business has grown to today is very satisfying.
Baxter Wastewater Treatment Plant In Permitting Phase

Baxter’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project making slow but steady progress. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the project team has gotten through a good portion of the design phase and is currently in the permitting phase with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s working through their steps there...
