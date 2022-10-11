Read full article on original website
Related
newstalk941.com
High School Playbook: The Races For Region Winners Heat Up
Monterey, Upperman both get big region wins to stay in postseason playoff race. Every week on The High School Playbook, we break down high school games from around the Upper Cumberland. Upperman outlasts Dekalb County in a overtime win on Friday. Coffee County is too strong for Cookeville. Monterey wins big at home to stay on track for a home playoff game. Hear from them and more as we discuss high school sports this week on The High School Playbook.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County School Board Fall 2022 Updates
Putnam County School Board Chair Kim Cravens provides fall 2022 school updates. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers meets with Kim Cravens, Chair of the Putnam County School Board. They discuss fall break and how the school schedule is decided, enrollment being up in Putnam County, the construction of Parkview School that is set to be completed in 2024, as well as the topic of funding for the school, and where it would come from.
newstalk941.com
Sparta Farm Home To Next University Of Tennessee Mural
A Sparta family farm will be the site of the 30th mural painting done by the University of Tennessee’s “Everywhere You Look UT” campaign. The Johnson Family Farm has been a fixture in White County since 1806. Cynthea Johnson Amason is the family’s eldest daughter. She said when the opportunity arose for the family to marry their love for their community and their love for the University of Tennessee, it seemed like a no-brainer.
newstalk941.com
Recent Tourism Data Showing Many Out-Of-State Visitors Traveling To Upper Cumberland
Fall proves to be one of the busiest months for tourism in Upper Cumberland. Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Tourism Director Shan Stout said events like the American MAde Music Festival in Gainesboro and Monterey’s Rocktober saw both local attendees and those from across the country. Stout said the Visitor’s Bureau is able to track that data using online ticket sales, Visitor’s Bureau check-ins, and tnvacation.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Chestnut Hill Winery Celebrating 15th Anniversary
Crossville’s Chestnut Hill Winery celebrating its 15th Anniversary. Owner Darrin Stryker said his family first came to own the winery after seeing the potential it had as a real estate agent. He said seeing where he started with no knowledge of the wine business to where the business has grown to today is very satisfying.
newstalk941.com
HCA Healthcare Purchases Former Hotel/Convention Center Site In Downtown Cookeville
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare has purchased the former hotel/convention center site in downtown Cookeville. The nearly five-acre site adjacent to the Cookeville Depot was sold for $3.6 million this month, according to county real estate records. Developers had worked with the city on tax incentives several years ago to turn the...
newstalk941.com
DeKalb County School Board Approves Purchases For Stadium Upgrades At DCHS
DeKalb County School Board has approved an almost $152,000 bid for new LED lights and poles. This, as part of the ongoing efforts to make upgrades to DeKalb County High School’s football stadium. The purchase includes an entertainment package with the capability for onsite theatrical light show effects. The...
newstalk941.com
Spencer Mayor Candidates Talk Water Issues, Constituent Communication At Debate
The city’s water conditions, the mayor as a full-time or part-time position, and better communications with constituents…some of the issues discussed by the 3 candidates for Spencer Mayor Thursday night. The 3 candidates participated in a 90-minute debate where residents had the chance to ask questions of concern.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newstalk941.com
Baxter Wastewater Treatment Plant In Permitting Phase
Baxter’s Wastewater Treatment Plant project making slow but steady progress. City Engineer Tom Bennett said the project team has gotten through a good portion of the design phase and is currently in the permitting phase with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “It’s working through their steps there...
Comments / 0