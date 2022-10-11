Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Ranks Among the Top 10 Financially Stable States in the Country
I found a list from SmartAsset that shares the States Where Residents Are Financially Hurting the Most – 2022 Edition — and Idaho was listed as number 44. That would mean we’re among the states whose residents are financially hurting the least... right?. They claimed to have...
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Interesting Reason Americans from All Over Are Still Coming to Idaho
MoneyWise recently created a list that shares what states Americans are leaving, and where they're moving to — Idaho is #9 on the list of where people are moving to. Yeah, I know... this probably doesn't come as a surprise to most of us because we've seen first-hand the extreme growth. But what's fascinating to learn about are the reasons WHY people are moving to Idaho.
Was Idaho Really This Deadly 100 Million Years Ago?
I remember when the first Jurassic Park movie came out back in the early 90s and the talk of the time was... is this possible? Could scientists really use frog DNA to bring back dinosaur clones? It's a terrifying thought, to say the least, and as the films have taught us, it's just not a good idea.
Idaho’s “Extreme Right” Investigated by Dutch Television News
What is going on with Europe's fascination with Idaho? Apparently, word got out that politics in Idaho are a little "different" these days and a news broadcast from The Netherlands sent a crew to our state to investigate. During their time in Idaho, folks from Nieuwsuur, a European news source...
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply
Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho
When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
Are Idahoans And Californians Different Sides Of The Same Coin?
It seems Idaho's anti-California sentiment has reached critical mass. It's become perfectly ordinary to overhear Idahoans pledge their disdain for west coast transplants. No one bats an eye. No one chimes in to caution against the pitfalls of generalization. It's high-time to put an end to the ignorance. Bridging the...
Best Golfing in Idaho – Get Games in Before It’s Too Cold
According to Wikipedia, "The modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland," however the game's ancient origins have been debated time and time again. It is safe to say that golf has been around for a loooonggg time and will continue to be around for the unforeseeable future. It is a game of leisurely fun and entertainment solo or with friends to a game that is known for closing down business deals while on the course with leaders, bosses and associates. So where are the best courses in the state?
Idaho Women Are Exposing Their Husband’s Dirty Secrets Online
Idaho mistresses, beware. Your crimes against your lover's wife could soon become a public affair. It's a bit unnerving, isn't it? That's understandable. After all, you know what you did you, but you never imagined the rest of the world would. You broke the Woman Code. You slept with another...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho’s Deadliest Creatures, Big and Little
Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Let's start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
Idaho Veteran Killed In Ukraine While Fighting the Russians
The Russian-Ukraine War has claimed the life of an Idahoan who was killed fighting for Ukraine. Initial social media reports said the Dane Partridge was in a coma following being hit by Russian shrapnel. The Daily Beast reported that he was from Idaho and he was a father. He left...
Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho
Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Are Alligators Lurking In One of Idaho’s Wackiest Attractions?
If the last coupling strikes you as a major mismatch, hang on a sec. To Answer the Question, Yes. Alligators are, in fact, lurking in one of Idaho's wackiest tourist attractions. But! But! But! It's only because they live there!. Say what?!. It's 100% true. For several decades, the 75-80...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
This Nampa Farm Offers Idaho’s Best Pumpkin Patch, Free Hay Rides
When it comes to "fall festivities" in the Treasure Valley, what comes to mind? Haunted attractions, coffee shops, or pumpkin patches?. We're lucky to have several of all of those things in the Treasure Valley-- yet, one of the "oldest" and most authentic pumpkin patch experiences is actually in Nampa. Here's a look:
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0