As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
Michigan regulators not ready to expand turkey hunting limits
Michigan wildlife regulators are unlikely to expand the number of wild turkeys hunters can kill annually. They worry that raising the limit from one to two turkeys a year could take out too many males. The NRC said it would take up whether to remove three trout streams from the...
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
Most Michigan college students could receive up to $5,500 from new scholarship
Michigan college students will soon be able to secure up to $5,500 more in scholarships, after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation creating the Michigan Achievement Scholarship into law Tuesday. Beginning next year, most Michigan students receiving federal aid can receive an additional:
Lake Michigan water levels hit 'sweet spot'
Lake Michigan water levels are predicted to continue dropping from record highs of 2020.
Proposal 2 in Michigan: A guide to the wide-ranging amendment focused on elections
During the last midterm election, Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to expand voting rights in the state. Now, they have a chance to make additional changes to Michigan's elections this fall, adopting or rejecting a wide-ranging proposal that would amend the state's constitution to establish early voting, enshrine current photo ID rules and much more.
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Essentia announces possible merger with regional health system
Two health organizations could soon be coming together, as Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The two systems will evaluate how they might combine to form one integrated system. In the announcement, Essentia says both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan gubernatorial debate
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the incumbent in Michigan's race for governor, debated challenger Tudor Dixon at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Our recap: Whitmer, Dixon portray each other as radical ...
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to lower flags in honor of identified World War II soldier
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff throughout the state in honor of an identified World War II soldier. The flags will be lowered on Monday (Oct. 17) to honor the service of Private First-Class soldier Lowell...
