ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Comments / 0

Related
UpNorthLive.com

Lockhart Chemical Co. file for bankruptcy, says EGLE

FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has confirmed with Mid-Michigan NOW that Lockhart Chemical Co., the company accused of having oil-based substances leak into the Flint River, has filed for bankruptcy. See the statement below from an EGLE spokesperson:. Lockhart has filed for bankruptcy....
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Business
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Business
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
City
Grant, MI
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Education
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Wpbn#Mi Leap
abc12.com

Michigan triples low-income weatherization program with federal funds

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Three times more low-income households in Michigan will qualify for a program to make their homes more weather tight and cut energy usage this year. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is tripling its weatherization program thanks to an influx of funding from the nearly $1 trillion federal infrastructure spending bill passed earlier this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan regulators not ready to expand turkey hunting limits

Michigan wildlife regulators are unlikely to expand the number of wild turkeys hunters can kill annually. They worry that raising the limit from one to two turkeys a year could take out too many males. The NRC said it would take up whether to remove three trout streams from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal 2 in Michigan: A guide to the wide-ranging amendment focused on elections

During the last midterm election, Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to expand voting rights in the state. Now, they have a chance to make additional changes to Michigan's elections this fall, adopting or rejecting a wide-ranging proposal that would amend the state's constitution to establish early voting, enshrine current photo ID rules and much more.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDIO-TV

Essentia announces possible merger with regional health system

Two health organizations could soon be coming together, as Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The two systems will evaluate how they might combine to form one integrated system. In the announcement, Essentia says both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy