ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Blink-182 to bring world tour to Pennsylvania

By Kaylee Fuller
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13URQI_0iUSPNFV00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s never too early to start thinking about your concert line-up for next year. The Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company announced that Blink-182 will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium during Memorial Day weekend next year.

Blink-182 will be coming to Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. on the 2023 tour with Turnstile.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Blink-182 will also be performing in Pittsburgh on May 17, 2023, at the PPG Paints Arena.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27 Evening Newsletter

This will be Blink-182’s biggest tour , featuring a reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker, according to a release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company. The band will be making stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will run from March 2023 to February 2024.

The band has a new song set to release this Friday, Oct. 14. The song will mark the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom, and Travis have collaborated in the studio together.

The tour will also include festival appearances, including Lollapalooza where they will perform alongside headliners such as Billie Eilish and Drake.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Hershey, PA
Entertainment
Hershey, PA
Sports
City
Hershey, PA
abc27.com

York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
DILLSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Billie Eilish
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Hits Adams County, Pennsylvania

A 2,800-bird backyard flock has contracted avian influenza in Adams County, Pennsylvania, according to USDA. The agency confirmed the infection Oct. 11 and posted it online two days later. The 10-kilometer control area extends roughly from U.S. Route 15 to the York County line. The surrounding surveillance zone includes Biglerville,...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lucky Adams County resident wins $1 million

A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Adams County. The Pennsylvania Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Sheetz in Littlestown. The store gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sweet changes coming to historic Lancaster County candy shop

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – On Tuesday the long-time owner and operator of Miesse Candies in Lancaster announced that she will be retiring. For the past 12 years, Tracy Artus, the previous owner of Miesse Candies, has worked to expand the 150-year-old candy business by adding new attractions such as adding old-fashioned ice cream options, adding a soda fountain, and maintaining a close relationship with the surrounding Lancaster community.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Blink 182#Latin America#Nexstar Media Inc
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
abc27 News

Mifflin County slips past Hershey in Week 8

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mifflin County took down Hershey 24-20 in week eight of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
WGAL

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Former Central York standout and current Penn State freshman quarterback, Beau Pribula signs NIL deal with Shipley Energy in York County. Pribula offered a statement on his partnership with Shipley:. "Growing up in York, Pennsylvania I saw Shipley Energy trucks making deliveries year-round. This season,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

New store coming to the Delco Plaza in York County

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Sierra store, owned by TJX Companies will be coming to the Delco Plaza in York County soon. This is according to a large orange banner on the front doors of the space that reads “coming soon”. Sierra is going to be located in space #200 in the plaza, which is a 20,571 square foot space.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg falls to undefeated State College

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg’s four-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the Cougars fell to undefeated State College 20-6 at home. The Cougars (5-2) found the end zone in the first quarter when Zakii Lewis found Kyle Williams for a 68-yard score, but that’s the only points Harrisburg would score after missing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy