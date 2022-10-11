ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

York College student and member of the men's soccer team dies over the weekend

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago

A York College of Pennsylvania student died over the weekend, according to a statement from the school.

Andrew Ruehlicke, a junior sports management major and a member of the men's soccer team, was found unresponsive in his dorm room on Saturday, the statement says. He later was pronounced dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35sGYs_0iUSPKbK00

Richard T. Satterlee, dean of student development and campus life, issued the following statement on Saturday:

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Andrew Ruehlicke, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased. Drew was a junior sport management major from Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and a member of our men's soccer team. There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing. Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"Please note that there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community. Nonetheless, this news is understandably difficult for many of us. Those who need assistance are reminded that they may access Counseling Services to address any concerns."

For subscribers: York County woman stunned to be charged $50K for asthma medication. No one can explain it

Saving York, Street by Street: She adopted kids who'd been eating out of the garbage. She just started a community center.

The York County Coroner's Office says an autopsy was performed on Monday, and the cause and manner of death are pending until additional testing is completed.

Spring Garden Township Police is investigating, the coroner's office said. York College Campus Police also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York College student and member of the men's soccer team dies over the weekend

Comments / 0

Related
Yorkblog

AB Farquhar, who surrendered York, had Maryland & York roots

Many local history buffs in York County, Pennsylvania, are well aware of the role that young businessman Arthur Briggs Farquhar played in the controversial (to this day) surrender of the borough of York to oncoming Confederate troops during the Civil War’s Gettysburg Campaign. Hearing reports that a powerful column of enemy forces was approaching York from the west after marching from Gettysburg, Farquhar, tired of the perceived dithering of York’s councilmen, jumped into his carriage and road along the turnpike to Abbottstown. There, he met with Confederate Brig. Gen. John B. Gordon and negotiated the terms by which the Rebels would occupy York. He then returned to York and reported the results to Chief Burgess David Small and the town council. Stunned by his impetuous (and unauthorized) action, they climbed into his carriage and rode west to seek out the Rebel leader. They met Gordon at Farmers Post Office, about 10 miles west of York, and officially negotiated the peaceful surrender of the borough.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
York, PA
Sports
City
York, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#York College#College Student
FOX 43

An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Fall Fest to be held in York

YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
gettysburgian.com

YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker

On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Nottingham MD

Angry parent attempts to board BCPS school bus, shatters two windows

——— TOWSON, MD—Police had to be called on Thursday to restrain an angry parent who attempted to board a Baltimore County Public Schools bus. Board of Education president Julie Henn says that, on Thursday morning, a parent engaged in a verbal altercation with a BCPS bus driver and attempted to board the bus. The driver immediately locked the doors.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
harrisburgmagazine.com

The One and Only Romance of Jay and Nancy Krevsky

Story By Randy Gross – rgross@harrisburgmagazine.com. Lights up. A YOUNG MAN enters the stage, begins to sing the following lyrics from Ruggero Leoncavallo’s “Mattinata,” only in Italian. “Put on your white dress too,. and open the door to your minstrel!. Where you are not, sunlight is...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Forbes Road, Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Route 11, just west of Carlisle, is a state historical marker for the Forbes Road. It’s one of thirty such markers that stretch across the state from Carlisle to Pittsburgh. They tell the story of General John Forbes, who in 1758 led one...
CARLISLE, PA
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy