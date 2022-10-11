A York College of Pennsylvania student died over the weekend, according to a statement from the school.

Andrew Ruehlicke, a junior sports management major and a member of the men's soccer team, was found unresponsive in his dorm room on Saturday, the statement says. He later was pronounced dead.

Richard T. Satterlee, dean of student development and campus life, issued the following statement on Saturday:

"We are deeply saddened to share that one of our students, Andrew Ruehlicke, was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased. Drew was a junior sport management major from Mullica Hill, New Jersey, and a member of our men's soccer team. There are no words to describe the profound sorrow we feel as a community because of his passing. Please keep Drew and his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

"Please note that there is no indication that the circumstances of this tragic event pose a threat to the health and safety of our campus community. Nonetheless, this news is understandably difficult for many of us. Those who need assistance are reminded that they may access Counseling Services to address any concerns."

The York County Coroner's Office says an autopsy was performed on Monday, and the cause and manner of death are pending until additional testing is completed.

Spring Garden Township Police is investigating, the coroner's office said. York College Campus Police also responded to the scene.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: York College student and member of the men's soccer team dies over the weekend