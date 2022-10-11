Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Victims locate stolen backpack by tracking airpods
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say the victims located their stolen backpacks using the tracking capability of AirPods, which helped officers locate the suspects. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident began on Thursday afternoon when the victims noticed their backpacks had been stolen out...
gowatertown.net
Brothers arrested after gunshots fired in Henry
HENRY, S.D.–Two brothers were arrested in Henry Thursday night after gunshots were fired within the city limits. Codington County Chief Deputy Brent Solum says officers were dispatched to the 600-block of 2nd Street at 10:45. Deputies talked to a homeowner, 39 year-old Levi Foley, and discovered his brother, 34...
KELOLAND TV
Wanted man arrested in Minnehaha County
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender who was wanted for indecent exposure is back behind bars. The Sheriff’s office posted a wanted poster for 50-year-old Steven Lerew on social media Friday. Just hours later, he was booked into jail. Lerew is on the sex offender...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Parole absconder faces multiple charges after ramming police car, high-speed chase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parole absconder almost hit officers with his car before leading a high-speed chase through the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers followed a man they knew was a parole absconder. The suspect parked in western Sioux Falls around 12:40 p.m., and the officers drove their marked parked car in front of the suspect, who had reversed into the spot, so the two cars were head to head.
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
At around 8:45 a.m. on October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a male, with what is described in a release as a foreign accent, of an active shooter at the Brookings High School.
gowatertown.net
Woman arrested following vehicle pursuit in Codington County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown woman faces a long list of charges after leading Codington County deputies on a vehicle pursuit Wednesday night. It began just after 10:30 when a deputy observed a black Chevy Impala traveling southbound near mile marker 180 on Interstate 29, without a license plate, and weaving on the highway.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Suspect crashes into Sioux Falls patrol car ending a high-speed chase
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported that a suspect crashed into a patrol vehicle, led a high-speed chase, and was then arrested without incident. Authorities say the attempted traffic stop began on the west side of Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon. The suspect crashed into the patrol vehicle before leading a multi-agency pursuit through the city. Eventually, the suspect crashed on the northeast side of Sioux Falls and fled officers on foot. Authorities believe the suspect is a parole absconder.
One Person Killed in Semi-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
Pipestone, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a semi-involved crash in western Minnesota Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling east on Highway 30 near 150th Avenue just east of Pipestone when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a semi traveling west on the highway just before 7:00 a.m.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
KELOLAND TV
48-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash near Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle roll-over crash Friday in Hanson County. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on 260th street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the gravel road.
KELOLAND TV
Chase in northeast Sioux Falls ends in crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A police chase beginning around 1 p.m. CT in Sioux Falls ended in a crash near the intersection of Rice Street and Cleveland Avenue. Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens tells KELOLAND News the chase started when the suspect struck a police vehicle near 900 S Marion Road. The suspect is a parole absconder and drove off after the impact.
KELOLAND TV
Firefighters do more than fight fires
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Why do fire trucks show up when someone is having a heart attack? Or why are they at a vehicle crash?. In general, because it’s how emergencies are handled. Specifically, it could be because the fire department also serves as the ambulance service.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple South Dakota schools targeted in round of ‘swatting calls’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Multiple police departments across South Dakota received a round of “swatting calls” Thursday morning. A caller claimed an active shooter threatened local high schools as a hoax to draw a large police presence. Officers responded to the Mitchell Senior High School,...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Swatting call’ reveals flaw in emergency notification system at Mitchell High School
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “swatting call” that drew a large police presence to Mitchell High School on Thursday revealed a flaw in the school’s emergency notification system. Mitchell High School was one of the multiple area schools targeted by “swatting calls,” in which a...
KELOLAND TV
Driver hurt in crash near White
BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO)-A teenager was taken to the hospital after a crash near Oak Lake. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. A car was northbound when it went into a deep ditch, hit a dirt berm and rolled. The 16-year-old driver suffered...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Multiple shots fired ouside Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a suspect fired multiple shots outside a business in central Sioux Falls. No injuries were reported, but the business did sustain damage. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Several people had been...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls police say 11-year-old boy found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police asked for the community’s help locating a missing child, who has since been found and is safe. UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. Previously: According to the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook post, the 11-year-old boy,...
gowatertown.net
Fire damages building along Watertown’s Highway 212
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Thursday afternoon fire damaged a building containing several businesses along Highway 212 in Watertown. The fire call came in about 4:00 p.m. to a building that houses Labbie’s Sports Bar and Grill, Bruggeman Insurance and Roseabella Boutique. The fire was contained to one corner of the...
