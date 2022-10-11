SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a parole absconder almost hit officers with his car before leading a high-speed chase through the city. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers followed a man they knew was a parole absconder. The suspect parked in western Sioux Falls around 12:40 p.m., and the officers drove their marked parked car in front of the suspect, who had reversed into the spot, so the two cars were head to head.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO