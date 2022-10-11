Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
Related
WATE
Alcoa High offers hands-on marketing classes
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Young students are able to become marketing and social media gurus before even finishing high school. Alcoa High School is known for allowing students to find their passion at an early age. Their marketing classes do not just come with an education, but hands-on experience within that career path.
WATE
Meet our pet of the week, Radagast
Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car. Radegast has been at the shelter for a while. He was actually hurt when he was brought in. Young-Williams says he had been hit by a car.
‘Dark substance,’ flies found at Gatlinburg restaurant
This week's low health inspection score was recorded in Sevier County and quite a few risk factor violations were checked off in the report.
Ground broken on first-of-its-kind nuclear facility in Oak Ridge
Local and state leaders came together on Thursday in Oak Ridge after TRISO-X broke ground on what will be the first commercial advanced nuclear fuel facility in North America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Legacy Parks announces plans for new trails, parks in Knoxville
Legacy Parks has announced new efforts to build and improve parks and trails in Knoxville.
Why more house fires happen in the winter
With fall underway, It may seem like house and structure fires are becoming more common, but some simple steps can help reduce the risks of a house fire.
WATE
Is the TWRA allowed to watch you?
Hunter Hollingsworth was driving on his hunting property one morning in January 2018 when he noticed what turned out to be a camera on his property. Through word of mouth, Hollingsworth found that his neighbor, Terry Rainwaters, also found two unwanted cameras on his property. Is the TWRA allowed to...
WATE
New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge
TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of X-energy, began construction on North America’s first commercial-scale advanced nuclear fuel facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It will create more than 400 jobs and attract an investment of approximately $300 million. New Nuclear fuel facility coming to Oak Ridge. TRISO-X LLC, a subsidiary of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Postmaster taking over Dandridge Post Office
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dandridge is getting a new postmaster. Jeffery “Jeff” Gambrell was chosen as Postmaster of Dandridge, TN on April 23, 2022. In this role, Gambrell will oversee the delivery and retail operations of the Dandridge Post Office. This post office serves a population of more than 16,000 people. Postal operations include a […]
6 free things to do in Knoxville Oct. 14-16
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With the leaves changing colors for the start of fall, there are more opportunities for people to enjoy the change in weather. In addition to the change in weather, there are also opportunities to celebrate prior to the upcoming scary holiday, Halloween. Wicked Cool Cats Scavenger Hunt Join in on the […]
WATE
Rural Metro firefighter, on-scene interpreter making a difference one call at a time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a new face at Rural Metro Fire, Knox County. A young firefighter who is making a difference with his language skills. “Personally, I’ve always been a giver, ever since I was a little kid. I’ve always wanted to help people,” firefighter Daniel Guerrero said.
Dog looking for a new home after being hit by a car
All of you Lord of the Rings fans will fall in love with our pet of the week, meet Radegast, or Rada for short.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vote for your favorite chunky bear cub at Appalachian Bear Rescue
Move over Fat Bear Week, voting is now open to crown the chubbiest cub at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Sevier County.
WATE
Family mourns loss of American Idol star
Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old. Willie Spence, a talented singer who finished as the runner-up on American Idol last year, died Tuesday in a crash near Chattanooga. He was 23 years old.
WATE
Rocky Horror Picture Show time warps into East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lets do the time warp again! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is coming to the Concourse October 15th and to the Knox Pride Center on October 22nd. The talented ensemble that will be putting the Rocky Horror Picture Show on has been together for a decade paying tribute to a show that has been successfully running for 46 years. This production welcomes everyone, priding themselves on being inclusive both in cast and in audience. One element of a live Rocky Horror Picture Show that has always captured the imagination of fans over the years is the interactive elements of the show, which can be fully enjoyed at the Concourse on October 15th. There are even prop bags or participation kits available for purchase at the show.
Some Knox County residents report water service loss
The First Utility District of Knox County said late Friday they were working to restore water service after an outage for a 'significant area' of their service area.
WATE
High school Spanish teacher-turned-acclaimed photographer breaks barriers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former East Tennessee high school Spanish teacher took a chance at a life-changing switch of careers putting down schoolbooks and picking up a camera. Her story of soaring success has her breaking barriers in the field of photography. “Whatever you can dream, we’re in...
WATE
Apartment fire suspected to be arson
The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. The Knoxville Fire Department believes arson may be involved in an apartment fire in West Knoxville that lead to seven people being hospitalized. Hispanic Heritage: Fulton High...
Navigating Gameday parking ahead of Tennessee/Alabama game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Vols are welcoming in a familiar foe in the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend. With more than 100,000 screaming fans chomping at the bit to get into Neyland Stadium this Saturday; parking will be hard to find. There are, however, areas to park in and around UT’s campus, specifically in the […]
Look Rock Campground reopens after 9 years closed
TALLASSEE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Look Rock Campground in the Great Smoky Mountian National Park is reopening after being closed for nine years. The campground contains 68 sites. It will open on Saturday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The campground and picnic area were closed in 2013 after the water utility system failed. In […]
Comments / 0