Dr. Amy Acton reflects on events of COVID pandemic during keynote speech for Case Western Reserve University conference in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Amy Acton, who quickly became one of the prominent voices in Ohio during the early stages of the COVID pandemic, was in Cleveland Friday morning for a special speaking engagement. Acton served as the keynote speaker for Case Western Reserve University’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing’s...
Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins
CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
East Cleveland, Canton among Northeast Ohio communities to receive Justice Department money to hire more police officers
CLEVELAND — The city of Canton and the embattled city of East Cleveland are among the Northeast Ohio communities who have received money from the Justice Department to hire more law enforcement officers. More than $139 million in grant funding is being provided to agencies through the department’s Office...
Cleveland Metroparks hosts Fall Family Fishing Fest on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio and Erie Canal is loaded with fish and on Saturday, its shoreline will be loaded with anglers. Jesus Sanchez, Manager of Youth Outdoors for the Cleveland Metroparks will be there too. "Here at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation, we're having our Fall Family...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels, modifies some train excursions due to erosion
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — Erosion issues are continuing to impact the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR). The National Park Service (NPS) says it has closed portions of the tracks used by the CVSR due to "significant" erosion from the Cuyahoga River. The closings mean that the CVSR will be providing...
Cleveland Magazine hosting Best of CLE celebration
Cleveland Magazine is hosting its annual Best of CLE event at the Great Lakes Science Center on Thursday. Stephanie Haney has the latest.
Spirit Airlines leaving Akron-Canton Airport
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Travelers flying out of Akron-Canton Airport will have one less airline option to choose from. Spirit Airlines, which had announced a "temporary hiatus" at CAK back in April, informed airport leaders on Wednesday that it will not be resuming service. The hiatus took effect in...
A Turning Point: Celebrating 100 years of Latino history in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — In the shadow of idle steel plants along the shores of Lake Erie, Lorain's Vine Avenue is itself a shadow of what it once was. However, when Eileen Torres drives by Vine today, the fond memories come flooding back. "Vine Avenue was the heart and soul...
St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
Jesse Owens Olympic Oak propagated sapling planted at Northeast Ohio high school
CLEVELAND — Over 80 years ago, Olympian Jesse Owens planted an oak tree sapling at James Ford Rhodes High School in Cleveland, where Owens practiced track. Today, city officials, educators and students gathered for the planting of a propagated sapling of the Jesse Owens Olympic oak tree. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Leading with Pride: Meet Cleveland’s Latino leader who’s bringing communities together
CLEVELAND — This Hispanic Heritage Month, 3News is spotlighting local Latino leaders that are opening new doors to inclusion among the community. One Cleveland woman is being recognized for leading the way, bringing two communities together with pride. Marisol Martinez recognizes Cleveland as home. “This is my base,” Martinez...
Cuyahoga County Council: Plans for new jail now on hold
CLEVELAND — Cuyahoga County Council has decided to put plans for a new jail on hold. During its meeting on Tuesday, Council announced that it will wait until a new executive is elected next month and takes office next year. "The most responsible course of action is to postpone...
Report: Boat, trailer from Cleveland fishing tournament controversy seized by investigators
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — The investigation into the controversy surrounding last month's Cleveland fishing tournament has reportedly led to the seizure of the boat and trailer involved in Pennsylvania. According to NBC sister station 21 News WFMJ, the seizure happened on Tuesday morning in Hermitage, Pennsylvania at the home...
University Hospitals lays off 117 administrative employees; eliminates 326 unfilled positions
CLEVELAND — Citing financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, University Hospitals has announced that it will be laying off 117 administrative employees and eliminating another 326 unfilled administrative positions. "University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is...
Jibaro Latin Restaurant brings Puerto Rican cuisine to Parma
PARMA, Ohio — Ponce, Puerto Rico is located on the southern border of the Caribbean island, but one local man is bringing the island’s culture right here to Northeast Ohio. In honor of Hispanic heritage month, 3News reporter Kierra Cotton visited Jibaro Latin Restaurant in Parma where they...
Night Ranger performing benefit concert with Cleveland's Contemporary Youth Orchestra
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, November 9th, at the Key Bank State Theatre at Playhouse Square, 80's rock icon and multi-platinum recording artist Night Ranger will be performing in the 2nd annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert benefitting the Contemporary Youth Orchestra. Danny Ripepi, a Northeast Ohio funeral home executive, was...
East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
3 Questions: What’s new at the Akron Children’s Museum?
AKRON, Ohio — Traci Buckner joined the Akron Children’s Museum as Executive Director after 18 years of service in the Akron Public School system and most recently as program officer at GAR Foundation, the largest private charitable foundation in Akron. Buckner is the founding instructional leader of the National Inventors Hall of Fame School, Center for STEM Learning and most recently served as Director of Specialty Programs.
2 men caught cheating in Cleveland walleye fishing tournament charged with crimes, boat seized: 3New Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. In a breaking news update, the two men caught cheating in the Lake Erie walleye fishing tournament have been charged...
Federal judge extends Cleveland police consent decree for at least 2 more years
CLEVELAND — As expected, a federal judge has ordered an extension for Cleveland's consent decree, meaning the city's police department will remain under the oversight of an independent monitor for at least two more years. In a ruling handed down Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern...
