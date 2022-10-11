ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins

CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
WKYC

Spirit Airlines leaving Akron-Canton Airport

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Travelers flying out of Akron-Canton Airport will have one less airline option to choose from. Spirit Airlines, which had announced a "temporary hiatus" at CAK back in April, informed airport leaders on Wednesday that it will not be resuming service. The hiatus took effect in...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center will continue operating psychiatric emergency department at least into next year

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board has thrown its weight behind St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's psychiatric emergency department for the last 20 years, but when the Cleveland announced last month it would be restructuring and discontinuing inpatient medical, psychiatric, and substance addiction care, it was unclear what would become of the PED.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Jibaro Latin Restaurant brings Puerto Rican cuisine to Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Ponce, Puerto Rico is located on the southern border of the Caribbean island, but one local man is bringing the island’s culture right here to Northeast Ohio. In honor of Hispanic heritage month, 3News reporter Kierra Cotton visited Jibaro Latin Restaurant in Parma where they...
WKYC

East Cleveland law director: Recall petitions against Mayor Brandon King invalid

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The initiative calling for the removal of East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King in next month's election appears to be coming off of the ballot. After a lengthy legal process that involved the Ohio Supreme Court, East Cleveland Law Director Willa Hemmons declared on Wednesday that the recall petitions against King were invalid due to a violation of a Ohio Revised Code. The referenced code states a recall petition “shall contain a general statement in not more than two hundred words of the grounds upon which the removal of the person is sought.” King alleged that there apparently were 500 words in the petition calling for his recall.
WKYC

3 Questions: What’s new at the Akron Children’s Museum?

AKRON, Ohio — Traci Buckner joined the Akron Children’s Museum as Executive Director after 18 years of service in the Akron Public School system and most recently as program officer at GAR Foundation, the largest private charitable foundation in Akron. Buckner is the founding instructional leader of the National Inventors Hall of Fame School, Center for STEM Learning and most recently served as Director of Specialty Programs.
