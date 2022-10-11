Madison Central Schools had additional law enforcement presence at their buildings Thursday morning as a precaution because of potential “swatting” calls. Some of these calls went out to other schools in the state, including in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, but none were received in the Madison Central School District. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent a notice to parents Thursday about the potential threats, where the caller states that there is an active shooter situation. Jorgenson said that even though no call was received, preventative measures were taken and law enforcement presence was increased at all of the school district’s buildings in order to ensure the safety of students and staff.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO