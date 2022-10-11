Read full article on original website
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central Schools take precautions Thursday as other schools in state receive “swatting” calls
Madison Central Schools had additional law enforcement presence at their buildings Thursday morning as a precaution because of potential “swatting” calls. Some of these calls went out to other schools in the state, including in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, but none were received in the Madison Central School District. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent a notice to parents Thursday about the potential threats, where the caller states that there is an active shooter situation. Jorgenson said that even though no call was received, preventative measures were taken and law enforcement presence was increased at all of the school district’s buildings in order to ensure the safety of students and staff.
dakotanewsnow.com
‘Swatting call’ reveals flaw in emergency notification system at Mitchell High School
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “swatting call” that drew a large police presence to Mitchell High School on Thursday revealed a flaw in the school’s emergency notification system. Mitchell High School was one of the multiple area schools targeted by “swatting calls,” in which a...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Schools Superintendent Graves sends out apology for communication issues after school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School
Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves on Friday sent out an apology regarding communication issues following a school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School. The incident happened on Thursday morning when dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Officials determined it was a prank call that likely originated outside of the Mitchell area. In his apology, Dr. Graves said that a brief message explaining what was transpiring was sent on Thursday morning. Later in the day, another message was sent in letter format with a more detailed explanation. Due to a data mapping issue, only 357 of the 5,800 intended recipients received the messages. Graves says the problem has now been corrected.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
amazingmadison.com
Carsten Bergheim
Carsten M. Bergheim, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Madison Lutheran Church in rural Rutland with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Pastor Phillip Hofinga will officiate.
hubcityradio.com
Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota
MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
