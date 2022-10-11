ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

Comments / 0

Related
amazingmadison.com

Madison Central Schools take precautions Thursday as other schools in state receive “swatting” calls

Madison Central Schools had additional law enforcement presence at their buildings Thursday morning as a precaution because of potential “swatting” calls. Some of these calls went out to other schools in the state, including in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, but none were received in the Madison Central School District. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent a notice to parents Thursday about the potential threats, where the caller states that there is an active shooter situation. Jorgenson said that even though no call was received, preventative measures were taken and law enforcement presence was increased at all of the school district’s buildings in order to ensure the safety of students and staff.
MADISON, SD
mitchellnow.com

Mitchell Schools Superintendent Graves sends out apology for communication issues after school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School

Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves on Friday sent out an apology regarding communication issues following a school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School. The incident happened on Thursday morning when dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Officials determined it was a prank call that likely originated outside of the Mitchell area. In his apology, Dr. Graves said that a brief message explaining what was transpiring was sent on Thursday morning. Later in the day, another message was sent in letter format with a more detailed explanation. Due to a data mapping issue, only 357 of the 5,800 intended recipients received the messages. Graves says the problem has now been corrected.
MITCHELL, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Education
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wholestone Farms says construction is done

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
amazingmadison.com

Carsten Bergheim

Carsten M. Bergheim, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Madison Lutheran Church in rural Rutland with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Pastor Phillip Hofinga will officiate.
MADISON, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Central School#The School Board
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstate.edu

South Dakota Sharply Polarized as the 2022 Election Approaches

The 2022 South Dakota Election Study was conducted between September 28th and October 10th 2022 by The SDSU Poll, a non-partisan research group housed in the School of American and Global Studies at South Dakota State University. This poll is similar to election surveys The SDSU Poll conducted in May 2022 and October 2020. In this survey, 565 registered South Dakota voters answered questions about the upcoming November election. The margin of error of this survey was +/- 4 percent, on par with other state-wide polls.
BROOKINGS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Reports of false alarm shootings at schools all across South Dakota

MITCHELL, S.D.(KMIT)- Authorities this morning responded to a report of an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Dispatch received the call at around 9:20 AM. Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves. Mitchell police, South Dakota DCI agents, the Davison County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanson County Sheriff’s Office, and Mitchell Fire and...
MITCHELL, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: October 15th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show is a shopping experience showcasing area artists and crafters. It’s taking place at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall & Convention Center in Sioux Falls from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash or check. Get a $1 off your ticket if you donate a book for REACH Literacy. Children 12 and under get in free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How the city is pushing for more big names, fewer country acts

ASM Global (formerly known as SMG) has been managing the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Arena, Convention Center and Sioux Falls Stadium for the last five years. As its contract was up for renewal this year, the city took a look at how best to incentivize the company to focus on bringing in a more diverse group of acts and events to benefit the community as a whole.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From courtrooms to television commercials, the “slaughterhouse ordinance” has been a hot topic around Sioux Falls. Voters in the city will decide next month on a measure that would ban future slaughterhouses within city limits, which stems from a proposed 170-acre pork processing plant in northeastern Sioux falls known as “Wholestone Farms.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy