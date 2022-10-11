Read full article on original website
Related
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Fall to Top Big South Opponent Campbell in Battle at Buies Creek
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Following its four-game win streak, Upstate falls 3-0 to Campbell in Buies Creek, N.C. on Saturday night. The Spartans started the game in their half as Campbell claimed the first shot of the game. Upstate began trailing Campbell after the Camels found the goal in the 25th minute of play. Another Campbell shot found the low right corner of the net to make the game 2-0 in the 29th minute. Emily Sanders and Sydney Thomas quickly responded with a few shots on goal looking to close the gap. In the 36th minute Campbell would find the net one final time before half.
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Cut Down Longwood 2-0, move to 2-1-1 in Big South Play
FARMVILLE, VA. – Five matchups in five years and Upstate remains undefeated vs Longwood after Saturday's 2-0 win in Farmville. It was a hard fought, physical bout as Longwood tried to find their first win against Upstate, but a total team effort highlighted by Pablo Diaz's first and second career goals along with Luca Bulfon's first shutout win of the season let the Spartans strut out with a win and 3 more points in Big South play.
upstatespartans.com
Volleyball Erases A Two-Set Deficit to Force a Fifth-Set But Is Unable to Overcome Radford Saturday
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Despite falling down two sets to none to open its match Saturday, USC Upstate volleyball didn't let the deficit deter it as it battled back to tie the match and force a decisive fifth set with back-to-back set victories before falling just short in a five-set match against Radford by scores of 16-25, 17-25, 25-7, 25-13, 8-15. Erasing a two-set deficit, the Spartans crafted a .339 team hitting efficiency (26-5-62) and totaled 7.0 total team blocks over the third and fourth sets leading Upstate to a pair of set victories where it outscored the Highlanders 50-20. Over the same two sets, the Upstate defense held Radford to a -.119 hitting percentage, forcing the Highlanders to double-up their total kills with errors (eight to 16).
upstatespartans.com
Savannah Page's Third Career Double-Double and Eleven Team Blocks Lead Volleyball Against First-Place Campbell
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Facing the team atop the Big South standings at the G.B. Hodge Center for the second time this season, USC Upstate volleyball, much like its first such match, showed fight and took a set before falling in a four-set match versus Campbell Friday night by scores of 19-25, 26-24, 15-25, 19-25. After battling back in the first set, the Spartans withstood a late Fighting Camel rally in the second set to take the set and tie the match at a set apiece heading into intermission. Upstate hung with Campbell for the first half of the third set before the Fighting Camels pulled away to take the set and take the momentum into the fourth set to win the match.
Comments / 0