SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Facing the team atop the Big South standings at the G.B. Hodge Center for the second time this season, USC Upstate volleyball, much like its first such match, showed fight and took a set before falling in a four-set match versus Campbell Friday night by scores of 19-25, 26-24, 15-25, 19-25. After battling back in the first set, the Spartans withstood a late Fighting Camel rally in the second set to take the set and tie the match at a set apiece heading into intermission. Upstate hung with Campbell for the first half of the third set before the Fighting Camels pulled away to take the set and take the momentum into the fourth set to win the match.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO