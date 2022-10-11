Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday.

The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It was evident that the victim was restrained and had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.

The Columbia Police Department arrested 37-year-old Adam A. Conner for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. At last check, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against Conner.

According to a PC statement because of the severity of the victims injuries, police were unable to identify the victim at the time. CPD states they know who lives in the home and the department has an idea of who the victim is. However a name of the victim won't be released until the police obtain more information. CPD states the victim will be referred as Jane Doe.

Police said officers arrested Conner following the investigation in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive. The police department released a video statement about the death investigation.

Police responded to the home on High Quest Drive for a welfare check on Monday around 3:40 p.m. Investigators were seen taking pictures and collecting evidence after 9:30 p.m.

A CPD spokesman said there is no threat to the community. Investigators later cleared the scene Tuesday morning.

Police haven't released the victim's name or the cause of their death.

