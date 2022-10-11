ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Onsv0_0iUSOI9t00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia man faces charges following a suspicious death investigation on Monday.

The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday they received a report of a missing person at risk. When officers arrived on scene they located the body of a female victim concealed in a closet, according to a probable cause statement. It was evident that the victim was restrained and had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.

The Columbia Police Department arrested 37-year-old Adam A. Conner for second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence. At last check, the Boone County Prosecutor's Office hasn't filed charges against Conner.

According to a PC statement because of the severity of the victims injuries, police were unable to identify the victim at the time. CPD states they know who lives in the home and the department has an idea of who the victim is. However a name of the victim won't be released until the police obtain more information. CPD states the victim will be referred as Jane Doe.

Police said officers arrested Conner following the investigation in the 1700 block of High Quest Drive. The police department released a video statement about the death investigation.

Police responded to the home on High Quest Drive for a welfare check on Monday around 3:40 p.m. Investigators were seen taking pictures and collecting evidence after 9:30 p.m.

A CPD spokesman said there is no threat to the community. Investigators later cleared the scene Tuesday morning.

Police haven't released the victim's name or the cause of their death.

ABC 17 News will update this story and our newscasts once new information is released.

The post Columbia police uncover the body of a female in closet following suspicious death investigation appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Barricaded suspect in Columbia, police on scene

COLUMBIA — Columbia Police posted to Facebook Friday morning about a barricaded suspect on North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia. They asked the public to avoid the area. We are working to get more information on the incident and will post more updates here as they become available.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to a shots fired call around 9:00 p.m Friday near Nifong Boulevard and Sinclair Street. All entrances to the roundabout were closed off while police investigated and re-opened Saturday morning at 12:45 a.m. Columbia Police Department spokesman Christian Tabak said officers were in the area for an unrelated reason The post Police investigate Friday night shooting in South Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville on Monday, October 10. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
BOONVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman found dead in closet identified

Columbia Police have identified the woman found dead in a closet earlier this week. The victim was 59-year-old Patricia Kelly. Although police originally stated they believed they knew who the victim was, they needed confirmation because she’d been severely beaten with a hammer. She died from blunt force trauma to the head.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspicious Death#Police#Violent Crime#Cpd
FOX 2

Mizzou student to be arraigned today in hazing case

COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the Mizzou students charged in a hazing case will be arraigned in Columbia Friday. A grand jury indicted ten members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on hazing charges. 19-year-old Danny Santulli is in a wheelchair, blind, and unable to speak following the incident. Court documents show he attended pledge dad […]
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police: Man tried to strangle ex-girlfriend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Randdell Craig, 38, allegedly went to his ex-girlfriend's residence to pick up his belongings when he attempted to strangle and strike her, according to a probable cause statement. The alleged...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man sought after threatening movie screening

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is being sought by police after making violent threats in regard to a movie screening for a film he worked on. According to court documents, 42-year-old Kyle Piper is charged with 2nd-Degree Making a Terroristic Threat after he implied that he would kill those who attended a movie screening in the 2200 block of Nifong. Police say they were contacted by the film's director who said Piper, who had worked on the film, had posted a message on facebook that said "If there is ever a day to be a killer today is the day."
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYTV

Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Sedalia police find person dead in home

SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Sedalia man sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug charge

A Sedalia man is sentenced to prison for a drug charge. Jason Klein, 45, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in July after a jury deliberated for just 12 minutes. The court also deemed Klein a prior and persistent offender. On Tuesday, Klein was sentenced to 10 years...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged for firing gun in the air while intoxicated

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday for allegedly shooting a gun into the air while he was drunk. Austin Wood, 22, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, a felony. Wood allegedly fired two or three rounds from an AR-15-style gun into the air outside of his apartment in The post Columbia man charged for firing gun in the air while intoxicated appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

Man Wanted In Miller County Now Wanted In Moniteau County As Well

A man on parole who has outstanding warrants in Miller County for stealing, burglary and resisting arrest is now also being sought by the Moniteau County Sheriffs Department for a theft earlier this week. Sheriff Tony Wheatley says the suspect Timmy Ray Whittle faces new charges of tampering with a...
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire destroys home in Pettis County

Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Murder victim’s body found in closet on High Quest Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was formally charged Tuesday in the suspicious death of a woman. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A woman had called Columbia police Tuesday after allegedly not seeing her roommate since Friday. Police checked the residence on the The post Police: Murder victim’s body found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy