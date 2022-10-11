Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
First petition filed for seat on new Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board
A petition for a position on the new Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School Board has been filed with the Lake County Auditor’s Office. Auditor Paula Barrick said that Jessica Anderson from the Rutland School District has filed a three-year petition for the new school board. There are five positions up for election...
amazingmadison.com
DSU Holding History and Ethics Forum Next Week.
Dakota State University in Madison will be holding its second annual History and Ethics Forum next week. The forum will feature guest speaker, Dr. Heather Wilson, current President of the University of Texas-El Paso and former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and former President of the South Dakota School of Mines. Wilson is a member of the National Science Board, which oversees the National Science Foundation, and is the inaugural Chair of the Alliance of Hispanic Service Research Universities. Wilson will speak on “Expanding the Cyber-Security Workforce”.
amazingmadison.com
Carsten Bergheim
Carsten M. Bergheim, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Madison Lutheran Church in rural Rutland with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Pastor Phillip Hofinga will officiate.
amazingmadison.com
Prostollos Installs First DC Fast Charging Station in Madison
Prostrollo Auto Mall in Madison recently installed the first public DC fast charging station for electrified vehicles in the city. The charge station, which is located on the Prostrollos lot, is capable of charging at 62.5 Kilowatts per hour. That provides about 50 miles of range in 15 minutes. The station will be available 24 hours a day, and the payments are typically handled through a customer’s app on their phone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
Madison Races in the Region 2A Meet
In the Region 2A Cross Country meet yesterday, both Madison Boys and Girls Varsity teams finished outside of the Top 5. The race was held at the McCook Country Club. The Madison Boys team finished sixth out of the ten teams who ran in the meet with their average team time of 19:12.70. Sioux Falls Christian finished first with an average team time of 17:18.60.
amazingmadison.com
DSU Theatre Presenting “Shakespeare in Love”
This weekend the Dakota State Theatre Company will be returning to the stage when they present “Shakespeare in Love” after working on the play for the past six weeks. The play is based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, and centers around the English playwright William Shakespeare and what his love life might have been like.
amazingmadison.com
Errors Late Prove Costly for Bulldogs
The Madison Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, which became the difference in their 28-20 loss to the Vermillion Tanagers in the DakotaDome. Vermillion jumped out to a 13-0 lead off of two passes from QB Hayden Chistopherson before Bruce Galde ran it in from one yard to finally put Madison on the board. The Tanagers took a 15-6 lead into the intermission after a 39-yard field goal from Luke Knutson.
Comments / 0