Dakota State University in Madison will be holding its second annual History and Ethics Forum next week. The forum will feature guest speaker, Dr. Heather Wilson, current President of the University of Texas-El Paso and former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and former President of the South Dakota School of Mines. Wilson is a member of the National Science Board, which oversees the National Science Foundation, and is the inaugural Chair of the Alliance of Hispanic Service Research Universities. Wilson will speak on “Expanding the Cyber-Security Workforce”.

MADISON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO