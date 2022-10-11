ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 6

Cissy Moody
4d ago

It will ALWAYS be Columbus Day in our family!!! What other country honors the previously conquered inhabitants???

Reply
4
Related
foxbangor.com

Mills Visits Businesses

BELFAST AND BANGOR — Governor Janet Mills hit the road to show support for local businesses. Governor Mills was in Belfast and Bucksport visiting businesses that have prospered by different programs during her administration. In Belfast, the Governor visited Front Street Shipyard, a premier international boat building and servicing...
BELFAST, ME
The Center Square

Maine mill owners thrown potential lifeline

(The Center Square) – Maine Gov. Janet Mills is throwing a potential lifeline to the owners of a local saw mill along the Kennebec River that some say is at risk of closure over the state's denial of an environmental permit. In an order issued Thursday, the state Department...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
B98.5

The Most Common Last Names in Maine, Is Yours One Of Them?

Have you ever wondered what the most commonly used names in Maine are? Well, I've got the list for you here!. These Breathtaking Photos Show The Raw Beauty of Maine’s Peak Foliage. Maine should receive an award for the beauty it brings during this time of year. The fall...
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

Large "Welcome to Maine" sign taken from highway

ACTION, Maine - Authorities in Maine are asking the public to help them figure out who took a large "Welcome to Maine" sign from the highway. It happened Monday on Route 109 in Acton, near the New Hampshire line, the York County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that included pictures of the truck used to take the sign.The sheriff's office said investigators are looking "to hold the culprits accountable and to recover the sign."Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about who took the sign is asked to contact Sgt. Gregg Sevigny at gmsevigny@yorkcountymaine.gov.
ACTON, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love pizza, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading if you want to learn about four amazing pizza spots in Maine that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Search This Small Maine Town for Millions in Hidden Pirate Treasure

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When the weather warms, Maine's beauty shines through. The natural landscape gives you plenty of chances for hiking, boating, riding, and just plain adventure. But what if that adventure could include a chance at finding millions of dollars' worth of hidden pirate treasure? Well if you're up for a road trip, that adventure is yours for the taking.
MACHIASPORT, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous Peoples#Columbus Day#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Indigenous People S Day
mainepublic.org

How new electric rates for Mainers using heat pumps or electric vehicles will work

The Maine Public Utilities Commission recently announced plans for a series of new electric rates for those who use electric vehicles, heat pumps or battery storage. The plan for these new alternative rates drew some criticism from Maine Republican lawmakers earlier this week. But state officials say these new rates will not result in any additional costs for other ratepayers.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, the Maine portion of which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Thousands without power after heavy rain battered parts of Maine

YORK, Maine — Thousands are without power as severe weather pushes through portions of Maine. Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,000 people are without power, as images of trees down on roadways begin to come into the WMTW newsroom. York County is experiencing more than 15,000 of...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
103.7 WCYY

Forecast Models Are Threatening a Whopping Amount of Rain for Maine This Weekend

When it comes to dangerous or threatening weather in Maine, it almost exclusively is tied to nor'easters. Whether those large storms bring an overwhelming amount of snow and ice or powerful winds that leave many homes in Maine without power, nor'easters are usually the only major weather issue Mainers are faced with. This is why the forecast models for this weekend have started to raise some red flags amongst local meteorologists.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.
Z107.3

Who Are The 7 Richest People In Maine?

When you think about states that have a lot of wealthy residents, you probably don't immediately think of Maine, do you? Your mind probably instantly jumps to California and New York. Then, if you dig a little deeper, you might think of Hawaii, Nevada, or Virginia (because of its proximity to Washington DC).
MAINE STATE
WGME

Powerful storm set to pack a punch in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- A powerful storm system will bring a long stretch of heavy rain and strong winds to Maine, which will lead to flooding in spots as well as scattered power outages. Central Maine Power says it is prepared to respond in the event Thursday and Friday's wind and rainstorm...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy