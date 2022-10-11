Joe Biden has said that he thought Liz Truss’ original economic plan – that tanked the pound and spooked the markets – was “a mistake”.“I just think, I disagree with policy but it’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me,” the US president told reporters at an ice cream shop in Oregon yesterday.Earlier, the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss’s government went “too far, too fast” with its mini-Budget.Mr Hunt was appointed after the PM sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts after weeks of financial turmoil. In a statement, he said...

BUSINESS ・ 40 MINUTES AGO