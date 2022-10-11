ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Core U.S. inflation rises to 40-year high, securing big Fed hike

A closely watched measure of U.S. consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September, pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively to stamp out persistent inflation. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year...
Shale output threatens to peak in 2024, Energy Aspects says

Don't expect U.S. shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects. Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. Rampant inflation is prompting at least five producers to consider the unusual step of cutting rigs at the start of the year, while none plan to boost activity substantially, according to the report.
Liz Truss news – live: Joe Biden calls PM’s economic plans ‘a mistake’

Joe Biden has said that he thought Liz Truss’ original economic plan – that tanked the pound and spooked the markets – was “a mistake”.“I just think, I disagree with policy but it’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me,” the US president told reporters at an ice cream shop in Oregon yesterday.Earlier, the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss’s government went “too far, too fast” with its mini-Budget.Mr Hunt was appointed after the PM sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts after weeks of financial turmoil. In a statement, he said...
Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills

Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis.A review by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the “principal drivers” of high fuel costs are rising oil prices and increased profit margins at oil refineries.The report, published this week, stated that the growing cost of oil – which is generally priced in US dollars – accounted for around a 20p per litre hike in UK fuel prices in the past 12 months.There seems little prospect of another duty cut anytime soonSteve Gooding, RAC FoundationThe drop...
Business Highlights: Grocery deal, retail sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ 710,000 people. The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation.
Oil prices tumble 7.6%; economic outlooks darken

Darkening economic outlooks overcame OPEC+’s efforts to support prices with a 2-million-barrel-a-day production cut and sent oil prices tumbling 7.6% this week. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell four of five trading days, starting with a $1.51 drop Monday, an additional $1.78 fall Tuesday and a $2.08 decline Wednesday. Prices managed to gain $1.84 Thursday before giving that gain – and then some – Friday by sinking $3.50 or 3.9% to close at $85.61, down from $92.64 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $82.09, according to Plains All American.
