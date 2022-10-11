Read full article on original website
Core U.S. inflation rises to 40-year high, securing big Fed hike
A closely watched measure of U.S. consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September, pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively to stamp out persistent inflation. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year...
Yes, a new economic era was coming, but that made this act of self-harm even more idiotic
Two acts best to avoid: a) causing an economic crisis; b) mismanaging a crisis that’s already under way. With the biggest self-imposed economic policy failure of my lifetime, the government has committed both these policy crimes in just three weeks. That’s convenient for those writing the “what not to...
Chinese Communist Party Congress affords another step for Xi Jinping's consolidation of power
An unprecedented third term will enable the Chinese president to more aggressively pursue his vision for global dominance.
Shale output threatens to peak in 2024, Energy Aspects says
Don't expect U.S. shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects. Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. Rampant inflation is prompting at least five producers to consider the unusual step of cutting rigs at the start of the year, while none plan to boost activity substantially, according to the report.
Liz Truss news – live: Joe Biden calls PM’s economic plans ‘a mistake’
Joe Biden has said that he thought Liz Truss’ original economic plan – that tanked the pound and spooked the markets – was “a mistake”.“I just think, I disagree with policy but it’s up to Great Britain to make that judgment, not me,” the US president told reporters at an ice cream shop in Oregon yesterday.Earlier, the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt said Ms Truss’s government went “too far, too fast” with its mini-Budget.Mr Hunt was appointed after the PM sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts after weeks of financial turmoil. In a statement, he said...
Jeremy Hunt welcomed by Tories as he tears up Liz Truss’s fiscal plan
Senior Conservatives on Saturday welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s arrival as chancellor, saying he had effectively “taken over” running the government from Liz Truss after he unceremoniously dumped her tax-cutting agenda on his first day in office. One senior Conservative MP said it was a huge relief to have...
China will never renounce right to use force over Taiwan, Xi says
BEIJING/TAIPEI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - It is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the right to use force but will strive for a peaceful resolution, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday at the opening of a major party meeting.
Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills
Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis.A review by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the “principal drivers” of high fuel costs are rising oil prices and increased profit margins at oil refineries.The report, published this week, stated that the growing cost of oil – which is generally priced in US dollars – accounted for around a 20p per litre hike in UK fuel prices in the past 12 months.There seems little prospect of another duty cut anytime soonSteve Gooding, RAC FoundationThe drop...
Business Highlights: Grocery deal, retail sales
NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal that would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger will also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons’ debt. Kroger operates 2,800 stores in 35 states, including brands like Ralphs, Smith’s and Harris Teeter. Alberstons operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ 710,000 people. The deal will likely get heavy scrutiny from U.S. regulators, especially at a time of high food price inflation.
Oil prices tumble 7.6%; economic outlooks darken
Darkening economic outlooks overcame OPEC+’s efforts to support prices with a 2-million-barrel-a-day production cut and sent oil prices tumbling 7.6% this week. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell four of five trading days, starting with a $1.51 drop Monday, an additional $1.78 fall Tuesday and a $2.08 decline Wednesday. Prices managed to gain $1.84 Thursday before giving that gain – and then some – Friday by sinking $3.50 or 3.9% to close at $85.61, down from $92.64 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $82.09, according to Plains All American.
