ADAMS, Mass. — The town has received another shipment of COVID tests and personal protective equipment. The Board of Health discussed the shipment, which arrived at the Council on Aging for storage prior to distribution, at its meeting on Tuesday. Board Chair David Rhoads said the town received 23 boxes with 90 test kits each, which will be distributed and made available throughout town by the board, the Council on Aging, town emergency responders and others.

ADAMS, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO