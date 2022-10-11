Read full article on original website
RSVP Recognizes Volunteers with Annual Luncheon
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program held its annual Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Friday afternoon at Country Club of Pittsfield to honor volunteers and staff who helped make an impact to the community. RSVP provides individuals 55 and older who live in Berkshire County the opportunity to...
Dalton Takes First Steps to Meet ADA Requirements
DALTON, Mass. — The Berkshire Regional Planning Commission presented an Americans with Disabilities Act self-evaluation and transition plan to the board on Tuesday night to determine the town's priorities and paths to improvement. The state mandated this self-evaluation to enhance the town's opportunities for grant approval. The town has...
National Home Movie Day at the North Adams Public Library
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Public Library will host a Home Movie Day on Oct. 15 from 7 to 10 pm. Home Movie Day is an annual celebration of the historical and cultural value of amateur film. Screenings are held in communities throughout the world, and residents are encouraged to bring their films to share.
Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
Weekend Outlook: Cider Tastings, Comedy Nights, and More
Berkshire County has a variety of events this cool fall weekend including cider tastings, comedy nights, and more. The Transformer Comedy Fest will feature three days of comedians from across the nation at Flat Burger Society and Dottie's Coffee Lounge. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m....
Homeless Pittsfield Residents Ask City Council for Respect, Solutions
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — With a requested update on the city's efforts to address homelessness in Tuesday's City Council agenda, unsheltered residents took the open mic stand. Randy Ruusukallio, who resides in the St. Joseph's homeless shelter, called for more resources that serve people in a similar situation to his own.
Literacy Network of South Berkshire to Open Tutor Resource Center
Susan Weintraub, who passed away on Feb. 19, 2022, was a longtime LitNet tutor and supporter as well as a board member for eleven years. LEE, Mass. The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the grand opening of the Susan Weintraub Tutor Resource Center at the LitNet headquarters on 32 Park St.
2022 One Book, One Community Read Tackles Intimate Abuse
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The third annual One Book, One Community read features Tanya Selvaratnam's recount of intimate abuse from former New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. In October, about two dozen virtual groups began reading "Assume Nothing: A Story of Intimate Violence" by Tanya Selvaratnam, and in April,...
Dalton Boards Split on Wahconah Track Project
DALTON, Mass. — The Finance Committee advocated against including a new track in the Wahconah Regional High School project just days after the Select Board voted to recommend it. A special town meeting will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to decide whether to expand the scope of the...
Pittsfield School Committee OKs Higher Custodial Wages
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The School Committee on Wednesday approved a memorandum of agreement with the district custodial union through 2025, bumping up senior custodians' hourly wages by over a dollar. The approval was unanimous with no public conversation after about an hour in executive session. The custodial union is...
Pittsfield Awarded LAND Grant
BOSTON — During Climate week in September, the Baker-Polito Administration awarded the city $280,000 to fund the Saw Mill property acquisition. The Baker-Polito administration announced the awarding of $12,013,525 in grant funding for park improvements and open space acquisitions in 43 communities across the state. "Investing in these important...
MCLA, Berkshire County STEM Network Celebrate STEM Week
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Week will be held on Oct. 17-22. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and the Berkshire County STEM Network will offer virtual programming for local public-school students, K-12 educators, and the general community. Berkshire County STEM Week's...
Pittsfield Pitches Shutout at South Hadley
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield senior Keanu Arce-Jackson scored three touchdowns to help the Generals win at home on Friday in a 48-0 blowout of South Hadley. Arce-Jackson was one of four players to cross the goal line for Pittsfield, with junior Dashaun Brown scoring two touchdowns and senior Francis Mensah and sophomore Marcus Jubrey each scoring one.
Two PHS, One Taconic Student Honored With Superintendent's Award
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School and one Taconic High School student were honored with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendent's Award. Seniors Jamie Duquette and Randi Duquette of PHS and Jane Wong of Taconic were congratulated by the School Committee on Wednesday for their scholastic achievements. The...
Adams Gets Another Shipment of COVID Tests, PPE
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has received another shipment of COVID tests and personal protective equipment. The Board of Health discussed the shipment, which arrived at the Council on Aging for storage prior to distribution, at its meeting on Tuesday. Board Chair David Rhoads said the town received 23 boxes with 90 test kits each, which will be distributed and made available throughout town by the board, the Council on Aging, town emergency responders and others.
Faculty Forum at Simon's Rock
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Faculty Forum series at Bard College at Simon's Rock returns for the fall semester and is open to the public, beginning on Monday, Oct. 17. The Faculty Forum provides an opportunity to hear from Simon's Rock faculty about the scholarly and creative work they do outside the classroom.
Commerce Boys Blank Drury
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – Ulber Ortiz Perez had a hat trick Thursday to lead the Commerce boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Parker Rivard and Colin Daly split time in Drury’s goal, combining to make nine saves. Drury (2-9-2) hosts Putnam on Tuesday.
Schuerer Leads Lee Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Makayla Schuerer passed out 12 assists Thursday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over South Hadley. Schuerer also served five aces in the 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 win. Karalynn Hopkins registered six kills and five aces, and Kayla Clark pulled up eight digs.
Dalton Man Sentenced to State Prison
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Steven Santana, 32, of Dalton, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Berkshire Superior Court to assault charges and was sentenced to state prison after severely beating a Pittsfield man. He pleaded guilty to single counts of mayhem, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury,...
Taconic Boys Shut Out Drury
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- Ezra Ezan and Reynaldo Castro each scored a pair of goals Saturday to lead the Taconic boys soccer team to a 7-0 win over Drury. Nick Plazas, Riley Crawford and Ethan O'Donnell each found the back of the net for the Thunder. Taconic (14-0-1) hosts Pittsfield on...
