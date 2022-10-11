ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craighead County, AR

Kait 8

Police: Evening burglar seen rummaging through downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in finding a burglar who has been seen on multiple occasions stealing items in the city. On Friday, Oct. 14, the agency posted security video of a man walking on Main Street, freely taking items off the street. According to...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
JONESBORO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
Kait 8

Fire crews respond to house fire

LAKE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire Saturday afternoon. According to a desk sergeant with emergency services for Craighead County, the Monette Fire Department and Lake City Fire Department were dispatched to a “fully engulfed” house fire Saturday. The house is located...
LAKE CITY, AR
KATV

Jonesboro multi-county car chase ends in an accident

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Our news content partners at Region 8 News released information Tuesday about a multi-county car chase. The Randolph County Sheriff Bell told Region 8 News there was a chase that started near Walnut Ridge and ended on Highway 67 south of Pocahontas. According to the...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Southside man dies after Floral Road accident

A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Multiple firefighters respond to large grass fire

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters spent hours Friday battling a large grass fire near Valley View. According to Craighead County E-911, crews from multiple agencies responded to the 4900-block of Highway 226, near Bell Athletics on Oct. 14. Cody Nugent with the Southridge fire department said the situation had...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro man with multiple warrants arrested for having gun

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Police said a 28-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested for having a firearm while there was a large law enforcement presence at a Brookland home on Sunday. Matthew Corbett Lawrence was arrested for an incident that occurred on Jody Cove on Oct. 9. According to a...
JONESBORO, AR
News Break
Politics
actionnews5.com

Here’s why Ark. farmers can burn crops despite burn ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was a hazy evening in the Bluff City as smoke from controlled burns crossed the river. Officials from West Memphis say farmers were burning fields in Crittenden County, with the smoke blowing in across the river. Most of Arkansas, including Crittenden County, is under a...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Man killed after colliding with semi-truck

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southside man died Wednesday afternoon when his vehicle struck the side of a semi-truck. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 1100-block of State Highway 87 (Floral Road) in rural Independence County. According to the preliminary fatal...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Batesville man facing charges after ER incident

A Batesville man is facing two felony charges after police were called to an altercation between a doctor and a patient at an area hospital. According to Independence County Circuit Court information filed Monday, officers were dispatched to the emergency room at White River Medical Center on Oct. 7 regarding an altercation involving a patient.
Kait 8

Man faces multiple charges after police chase ends in crash

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -A man faces multiple charges after police said he led them on a high-speed chase that ended with him slamming into a pole. Arkansas State Police said the incident started around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 67 in Walnut Ridge. A trooper attempted to stop...
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
KTLO

Independence County man charged with assault on hospital staff

An Independence County man is facing felony battery and aggravated assault charges upon a law enforcement officer after authorities were dispatched to the White River Emergency Room for a physical fight between a doctor and patient was in progress. 41-year-old Adam Scott Dale was restrained on the hallway floor of...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
whiterivernow.com

Earthquake recorded overnight near Batesville

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.2 earthquake north of Batesville, near Moorefield, overnight Tuesday. (Click here for more information.) According to the USGS, the quake had a depth of almost five miles and occurred at 1:12 a.m. A number of quakes were recorded by the USGS in September...
BATESVILLE, AR

