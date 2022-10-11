Read full article on original website
Madison Central Schools take precautions Thursday as other schools in state receive “swatting” calls
Madison Central Schools had additional law enforcement presence at their buildings Thursday morning as a precaution because of potential “swatting” calls. Some of these calls went out to other schools in the state, including in Sioux Falls and Mitchell, but none were received in the Madison Central School District. Superintendent Joel Jorgenson sent a notice to parents Thursday about the potential threats, where the caller states that there is an active shooter situation. Jorgenson said that even though no call was received, preventative measures were taken and law enforcement presence was increased at all of the school district’s buildings in order to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Carsten Bergheim
Carsten M. Bergheim, 93, of Madison, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lake Madison Lutheran Church in rural Rutland with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Visitation is Monday, October 17, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Kinzley Funeral Home in Madison. Pastor Phillip Hofinga will officiate.
Prostollos Installs First DC Fast Charging Station in Madison
Prostrollo Auto Mall in Madison recently installed the first public DC fast charging station for electrified vehicles in the city. The charge station, which is located on the Prostrollos lot, is capable of charging at 62.5 Kilowatts per hour. That provides about 50 miles of range in 15 minutes. The station will be available 24 hours a day, and the payments are typically handled through a customer’s app on their phone.
DSU Theatre Presenting “Shakespeare in Love”
This weekend the Dakota State Theatre Company will be returning to the stage when they present “Shakespeare in Love” after working on the play for the past six weeks. The play is based on the screenplay by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard, and centers around the English playwright William Shakespeare and what his love life might have been like.
Madison Races in the Region 2A Meet
In the Region 2A Cross Country meet yesterday, both Madison Boys and Girls Varsity teams finished outside of the Top 5. The race was held at the McCook Country Club. The Madison Boys team finished sixth out of the ten teams who ran in the meet with their average team time of 19:12.70. Sioux Falls Christian finished first with an average team time of 17:18.60.
Errors Late Prove Costly for Bulldogs
The Madison Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter, which became the difference in their 28-20 loss to the Vermillion Tanagers in the DakotaDome. Vermillion jumped out to a 13-0 lead off of two passes from QB Hayden Chistopherson before Bruce Galde ran it in from one yard to finally put Madison on the board. The Tanagers took a 15-6 lead into the intermission after a 39-yard field goal from Luke Knutson.
