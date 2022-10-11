Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
WRDW-TV
Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI continue their search efforts to recover 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body. Quinton was reported missing on Oct. 5 and on Oct. 12, police and FBI confirmed they believed he was deceased and his mother, Leilani Simon, was the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
allongeorgia.com
10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WJCL
Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
WJCL
Police: Missing Savannah toddler is dead. But there's no body, and no charges
Chatham County Police say the 20-month-old toddler who disappeared from his Savannah home last week is dead. They also say his mother is the prime suspect. But they've not yet charged her. Below: Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother?. Quinton Simon was last seen at his home the morning...
Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
Savannah man faces 10 years in prison after brandishing a gun while shoplifting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A Chatham County man with a lengthy criminal record faces 10 years in prison for illegally carrying a gun. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Thomas Kevin Robinson, 52, of Savannah was sentenced to 120 months in prison after he previously plead guilty to […]
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in Dublin murder
DUBLIN, Ga. -- The GBI has made an arrest in a Dublin murder. On Wednesday, 44-year-old Kerry Evans was found in a yard on Musgrove Street in Dublin. According to the GBI, Evans got into an argument with 56-year-old Louis James Kemp in front of his home. During the argument, Evans was shot by Kemp while Evans was sitting in his vehicle. After getting shot and still in the vehicle, Evans rolled into a neighbor’s yard where he died.
douglasnow.com
73-year-old charged for allegedly beating woman with a socket wrench
A 73-year-old man from Douglas, Milton Aycock, is now facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a socket wrench and shoe mount. Aycock was out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly threatening to murder the same woman.
Police call mother ‘prime suspect’ in Georgia boy’s disappearance, death
A week after a 20-month-old was reported missing out of Chatham County, authorities said they now believe the boy is dead.
WJCL
Why haven't police arrested Quinton Simon's mother? Legal expert discusses missing toddler case
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley announced Thursday that Leilani Simon has been named the prime suspect in the disappearance and death of her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. Chatham County police said at this point, Simon is presumed dead. His body has not been located. Leilani...
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
claxtonenterprise.com
Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam
A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
WJCL
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
wtoc.com
Witnesses say police took 15 minutes to respond to shots fired on W. Jones St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gunshots in downtown Savannah yesterday during the lunch hour have residents concerned about the increasing gun violence across the city. “It stays with you,” said a woman, who described the mayhem that unfolded on West Jones Street. At about 12:15 pm on Wednesday, she and...
wtoc.com
Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.
CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
wtoc.com
One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Police Seeking Help Identifying Individual for Burglary at a Church
The Statesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual involved in a recent burglary that occurred at a local church. Anyone that can identify the individual in the images below is asked to contact Senior Detective Cross at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
thedariennews.net
GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong
McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
WJCL
Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
