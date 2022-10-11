ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tattnall County, GA

allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Suspicious Vehicle Stop

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they received a suspicious report from a citizen that he was pulled over by law enforcement. No records could be found indicating that an original jurisdictional agency had conducted a vehicle stop in the area, but through investigation, the person conducting the stop was identified as a Georgia Department of Corrections Officer.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Police, FBI working to locate 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department and FBI continue their search efforts to recover 20-month-old Quinton Simon’s body. Quinton was reported missing on Oct. 5 and on Oct. 12, police and FBI confirmed they believed he was deceased and his mother, Leilani Simon, was the prime suspect in his disappearance and death. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

10/14/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Bulloch County fake traffic stop leads to investigation

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — An internal investigation is underway at the Georgia Department of Corrections following a suspicious traffic stop on Highway 301 in Bulloch County. The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office received a report Tuesday from a man who says he was pulled over near A.J. Riggs Road. The man told deputies he felt the stop was "extremely suspicious.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 escaped inmates

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two inmates are on the loose after escaping from the Tattnall County Jail on Monday. According to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Department, the inmates, identified as 30-year-old John Herbert Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Asahmad Carter(both of Reidsville), escaped from the recreation yard at the Jail around 2 p.m. Mincey is […]
wgxa.tv

Man arrested in Dublin murder

DUBLIN, Ga. -- The GBI has made an arrest in a Dublin murder. On Wednesday, 44-year-old Kerry Evans was found in a yard on Musgrove Street in Dublin. According to the GBI, Evans got into an argument with 56-year-old Louis James Kemp in front of his home. During the argument, Evans was shot by Kemp while Evans was sitting in his vehicle. After getting shot and still in the vehicle, Evans rolled into a neighbor’s yard where he died.
DUBLIN, GA
douglasnow.com

73-year-old charged for allegedly beating woman with a socket wrench

A 73-year-old man from Douglas, Milton Aycock, is now facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a socket wrench and shoe mount. Aycock was out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly threatening to murder the same woman.
DOUGLAS, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
claxtonenterprise.com

Warrants issued for 27 suspects in check cashing forgery scam

A months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies has yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries occurring in Evans County. The vast majority of the suspects are residents of Evans County. Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division (CID) worked in coordination with Claxton Police Department, Tattnall...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands. Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time. He says people creating bogus checks...
wtoc.com

One person shot in the back in Friday night shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police responded to the scene of a shooting at West 57th and Boyd St. around 11:00 Friday night. According to police a male received a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the back. There is no further information at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
thedariennews.net

GoFundMe set up after tragic death of Trevon Armstrong

McIntosh man killed by illegal alien drunk driver in Brunswick. Trevon Armstrong, 29, of McIntosh County was killed by a drunk driver in Brunswick on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8. According to reports, Armstrong was on his way the Brunswick waterfront for prayer and mediation when Kevin Reyes-Molina was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing Savannah teen girl found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4:37 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Marlesia Young, 14, was last seen Thursday around 5 p.m. in Yamacraw Village. She was wearing red...
SAVANNAH, GA

