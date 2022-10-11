DUBLIN, Ga. -- The GBI has made an arrest in a Dublin murder. On Wednesday, 44-year-old Kerry Evans was found in a yard on Musgrove Street in Dublin. According to the GBI, Evans got into an argument with 56-year-old Louis James Kemp in front of his home. During the argument, Evans was shot by Kemp while Evans was sitting in his vehicle. After getting shot and still in the vehicle, Evans rolled into a neighbor’s yard where he died.

DUBLIN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO