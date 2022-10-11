ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.

ALLIANCE, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO