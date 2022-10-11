ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Panhandle Post

Theatre Day draws nearly 200 high school students to Chadron

CHADRON – Nearly 200 students from eight high schools in Nebraska and South Dakota attended Chadron State College’s annual Theatre Day Oct. 6. More than 20 CSC students taught sessions on 16 topics ranging from costuming, lighting, set painting, improvisation, and publicity photography. Theatre faculty and staff also taught workshops.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron State College fall music schedule in progress

Chadron – The Chadron State College Music department has events scheduled through December. All concerts are free and open to the public. The Keyboard Through the Ages series that Dr. Brooks Hafey initiated earlier this semester, continues Sunday, Oct. 23 with a piano recital featuring classical keyboard music by Hafey at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters

ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County

On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library

Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects

Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library

Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Public Library closed to the public

Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice due to construction. During that time, patrons are welcome to call the library at 762-1387 to request materials for checkout that can be left in the west lobby for pickup. Patrons may also request delivery of their items through our bookmobile services.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200906 09:35 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers responded to the 500 block of Potash Ave for a reported assault in progress. Officers conducted an investigation at the scene and an arrest was made. Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200908 21:47 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : Male reported a case of criminal mischief...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
