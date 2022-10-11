Read full article on original website
Theatre Day draws nearly 200 high school students to Chadron
CHADRON – Nearly 200 students from eight high schools in Nebraska and South Dakota attended Chadron State College’s annual Theatre Day Oct. 6. More than 20 CSC students taught sessions on 16 topics ranging from costuming, lighting, set painting, improvisation, and publicity photography. Theatre faculty and staff also taught workshops.
AHS Hall & Wall of Fame Ceremonies cap Homecoming Week
Homecoming week at Alliance High School was capped off Saturday with the induction of 5 new members to the AHS Activities Hall of Fame and the 2022 recipient to the Alliance Public Schools Foundation Wall of Fame. The Activities Hall of Fame now includes 44 members with the induction of...
Chadron State College fall music schedule in progress
Chadron – The Chadron State College Music department has events scheduled through December. All concerts are free and open to the public. The Keyboard Through the Ages series that Dr. Brooks Hafey initiated earlier this semester, continues Sunday, Oct. 23 with a piano recital featuring classical keyboard music by Hafey at 3 p.m. in the Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium.
Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters
ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
Car struck by BNSF train in Box Butte County
On Oct. 12 at approximately 11 p.m. a vehicle was struck by a BNSF train in Box Butte County south of Berea. "A Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling northbound on Highway 385, at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 2, north of Alliance," Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson Cody Thomas said. "The vehicle left the roadway, traveled through a field, crossed Highway 2, and came to a stop on the train tracks parallel to Highway 2. The driver was able to exit the vehicle before the vehicle was struck by a train."
Peddlers on the Prairie to be held at West Side Event Center in Alliance
Peddlers on the Prairie will be held on Oct. 15 at the West Side Event Center west of Alliance from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, giveaways, food, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their TV's and live music by Crossbell at night.
City of Alliance plans scheduled rural power outage
Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. -From Lincoln County Rd. 60, east until County Rd. 57. -North County Rd....
Youth book features held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Young Adult Book Feature for grades 6-12 on Monday, October 24th from 6:30-7:30 pm in the Community Room. Youth can select one of the Disney Twisted Tales from our Young Adult section in the library to check out, read and share in our discussion. Local author, Jen Ponce, will be a guest speaker to share about writing fantasy fiction and National Novel Writing month.
NDA reports 2 additional cases of bird flu in Box Butte, York Co.
LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is announcing two confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
Banner Co. School Nurse, PPHD board member shares health message at convention
Marie Parker, Banner County School Nurse and PPHD board member, attended the National Association of Local Boards of Health (NALBOH) Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August. Parker’s presentation was selected among many applications and covered, “What Public Health Has Met in Remote Rural Areas,” with many health professionals in attendance.
Chadron Community Hospital admissions representative position
Do you demonstrate respect and concern for all individuals?. Are you willing to care for our community with honest, positive, and ethical behavior?. If yes, you might be the team member we are looking for!. At Chadron Community Hospital & Health Services, we are driven by our Mission Statement, “Provide...
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
Chadron Friends of the Library to hold book sale during Native American Film Festival
The Friends of the Library will be holding their book sale Oct. 14- 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There is also the "Amnesty Day" running at the same time. If you checked out a library book and forgot to bring it back, you can return it at this time without having to pay a fine.
Public meeting to be held to discuss future Alliance recreation area projects
Alliance – The City of Alliance will be hosting a public meeting to gather community input regarding future projects and improvements to recreation areas. All residents are encouraged to attend to provide ideas and suggestions to guide the development of long range project planning for our community. The meeting will be held on November 7 at 5:30pm at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.
Panhandle police activity, Oct. 6 - Oct. 12
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library
Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
More Alliance residents voice concerns over fireworks ordinance
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved a municipal code amendment on third and final reading for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the previously discussed ordinance from four days to five days. Three residents of...
Alliance Public Library closed to the public
Alliance – The Alliance Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice due to construction. During that time, patrons are welcome to call the library at 762-1387 to request materials for checkout that can be left in the west lobby for pickup. Patrons may also request delivery of their items through our bookmobile services.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200906 09:35 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers responded to the 500 block of Potash Ave for a reported assault in progress. Officers conducted an investigation at the scene and an arrest was made. Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200908 21:47 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : Male reported a case of criminal mischief...
