Shale output threatens to peak in 2024, Energy Aspects says
Don't expect U.S. shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects. Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. Rampant inflation is prompting at least five producers to consider the unusual step of cutting rigs at the start of the year, while none plan to boost activity substantially, according to the report.
U.S. retail sales stagnate as inflation, rates hit consumers
U.S. retail sales stalled last month as shoppers grew more guarded about discretionary purchases amid the worst inflationary environment in decades and rising interest rates. The value of overall retail purchases were little changed in September after an upwardly revised 0.4% gain in August, Commerce Department data showed Friday. Excluding gasoline, retail sales were up 0.1%. The figures aren't adjusted for inflation.
Deals outside Permian dominate M&A in Q3
Dealmakers looked outside the Permian while wheeling and dealing in the third quarter, according to the quarterly transaction report issued by Enverus. Energy Intelligence Research, part of energy-dedicated Software as a Service firm Enverus, said more than $16 billion in upstream transactions were made during the third quarter. "While the...
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters, including France's newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases and...
IMF warns Argentina of ad hoc FX rates amid 100% inflation
The International Monetary Fund is urging Argentina against unconventional currency measures such as creating multiple exchange rates at a time when inflation is expected to reach 100% by the end of this year. IMF Western Hemisphere Director Ilan Goldfajn cautioned Argentine officials against "different FX measures or prices or things...
