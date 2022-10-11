Read full article on original website
Trump Won't Be the Republican Nominee in 2024, Ex-GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan Predicts
Former President Donald Trump will not be the Republican Party's White House nominee in the 2024 election, former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan predicted. "He's not going to be the nominee, I don't think," Ryan, a former presidential running mate, said in an interview with consulting firm Teneo. Ryan had...
Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack
The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
House Jan. 6 Committee Presents New Evidence About Plot to Overturn 2020 Election, Subpoenas Trump
This was CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. [The hearing and stream have ended. Read more of CNBC's coverage of the hearing here.]. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took a broader look Thursday at the...
Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Panel Briefed on Multiple Calls Between Secret Service and Oath Keepers, NBC News Reports
A member of the Secret Service had multiple phone calls in 2020 with members of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters has been briefed on those calls by the Secret Service, which is responsible for protecting presidents.
‘I decided to share my voice’: Estela Juarez on her mother, who Trump deported, and her new book
Few stories exposed the cruelty of Donald Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policies more than that of Estela Juarez. Just nine, she saw her mother, Alejandra, the wife of a decorated US marine, deported to Mexico, leaving her and her sister Pamela, then 16, to grow up in Florida on their own.
Trump Media Fired Executive Whistleblower After He Spoke to Washington Post, Shared Documents
Donald Trump's media company fired an executive after he shared internal documents from an SEC whistleblower complaint with The Washington Post. Wilkerson filed the SEC whistleblower complaint in August, alleging that the company relied on "fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws." The report comes as Trump...
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
Newsroom Confidential review: Margaret Sullivan’s timely tale of the Times and the Post
Margaret Sullivan has written a beguiling memoir which shares many of the virtues of the work that brought her national attention as public editor of the New York Times and then as a media columnist for the Washington Post. The virtues of her columns, excellent news judgment and old-fashioned common sense, are again on display.
