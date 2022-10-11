ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Trump for Testimony on Capitol Attack

The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC San Diego

Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Subpoena Trump to Testify Under Oath About the Capitol Riot

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump during Thursday's public hearing. The move to subpoena Trump has been under consideration for some time, sources familiar with the committee's plans told NBC. The vote marks the boldest step yet for the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy