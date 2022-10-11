Read full article on original website
Two hits to the mitochondria can cause severe anemia
Mitochondria may seem like small cogs in the complex machinery of the cell, but even little gears can drive big changes. Now, researchers from Japan have found that impairing mitochondria in two different ways can have a profound effect on blood cell development. This research provides new insights for Pearson syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disease for which few treatment options exist.
Scientists reveal protein mechanism behind tuberculosis pathogen success
Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb), the causative agent of tuberculosis (TB), remains a leading infectious threat to public health worldwide. It is estimated to have infected 2–3 billion people and causes ~1.5 million deaths each year. Now, a group of Chinese scientists has described a previously undefined pathway by which Mtb...
Cryo-electron microscopy reveals how cold-sensing cell channels are manipulated by chemicals to induce cold sensation
A team of researchers affiliated with the Duke University School of Medicine, Lehigh University and the National Institutes of Health has revealed the molecular means by which cold-sensing channels in cells are manipulated by certain chemicals to induce a cold sensation. The study is published in the journal Science. Prior...
Newly discovered process brings immune cells up to speed
Cancer cells use an unusual mechanism to migrate into new tissue and form metastases there. The same process probably also keeps some immune cells on their toes. This is the result of a recent study led by the University of Bonn. According to the study, certain structures, the centrioles, increase...
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Physicists have developed a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features
Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the Military University of Technology, the Italian CNR Nanotec, the British University of Southampton and the University of Iceland obtained a new photonic system with electrically tuned topological features, constructed of perovskites and liquid crystals. Their research is published in the latest Science Advances.
Replicated molecules reveal hiding method of bacteria
Specific fatty acid-sugar molecules allow leprosy bacteria, among others, to hide from our immune system. How exactly is not entirely clear. Hessel van Dijk, who received his Ph.D. on October 13, replicated the molecules, helping to solve a piece of the puzzle. Van Dijk's dissertation is titled "Synthesis of Mycobacterial Phenolic Glycolipids."
How fluctuating oxygen levels may have accelerated animal evolution
Oxygen levels in the Earth's atmosphere are likely to have "fluctuated wildly" 1 billion years ago, creating conditions that could have accelerated the development of early animal life, according to new research. . Scientists believe atmospheric oxygen developed in three stages, starting with what is known as the Great Oxidation Event around 2...
Using spectroscopy technology, researchers discover cascade nanozymes can treat tumor cells
The equilibrium between reducing species and oxidizing species within the tumor microenvironment (TME) plays a crucial role in a majority of biological processes, especially the apoptotic cell death process. When the balance of oxidizing and reducing molecules is broken by the increase of reactive oxygen species (ROS) concentration, the cancer cells will die, achieving the purpose of tumor treatment.
Molecular-motor specialists deepen our understanding of the rotary ion pump of the cell
A team of specialists in nano-sized rotational motors have directly visualized the process of pumping sodium ions, enabling them to explain why there had up until now appeared to be a structural symmetry mismatch between two motors that make up part of the key protein driving the process. Their findings should help develop a better understanding of the mechanisms involved with cellular energy-conversion motors more generally.
Analyzing a new material that promises faster, higher resolution displays
A new material is set to provide us with faster and higher resolution displays. Hokkaido University researchers explain what makes this material so special, opening the door to its application and further development. All displays consist of a lattice of tiny dots of light, called pixels, the brightness of which...
Marine diatoms show high plasticity in adapting to fluctuating light conditions
A research team led by Prof. Wang Guangce from the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) reported the molecular mechanism of marine diatoms in response to fluctuating light conditions. The study was published in Plant Physiology on Sept. 23. Cultivation of marine diatoms in the laboratory...
Changing direction: Research team discovers switchable electronic chirality in an achiral Kagome superconductor
An international research team led by the Department of Microstructured Quantum Matter at the MPSD reports the first observation of switchable chiral transport in a structurally achiral crystal, the Kagome superconductor CsV3Sb5. Their work has been published in Nature. Whether or not an object is indistinguishable from its mirror image...
Bumblebees have poor, but useful memories
Bumblebees don't seem to keep memories for how sweet a flower was, but instead only remember if it was sweeter than another flower, according to researchers at Queen Mary University of London, along with an international team of scientists. In new research in the journal eLife, bumblebees were first trained...
Popular herbicide weakens bumblebees' color vision
Finnish researchers found out how Roundup, a herbicide containing glyphosate, affects the learning and memory of bumblebees. Already a small dose affected their ability to learn and memorize connections between colors and taste. The weakened fine color vision can severely impair bumblebees' foraging and nesting success. In the study, bumblebees...
Machine learning predicts heat capacities of metal-organic frameworks
Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are a class of materials that contain nano-sized pores. These pores give MOFs record-breaking internal surface areas, which make them extremely versatile for a number of applications: separating petrochemicals and gases, mimicking DNA, producing hydrogen, and removing heavy metals, fluoride anions, and even gold from water are just a few examples.
Catnip and pea aphids came up with different ways to make the same molecule
In a new study in PNAS, a research team at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Jena, Germany, shows that both catnip and pea aphids produce the substance nepetalactone, even though the plant and the insect evolved the biosynthesis of this iridoid independently. Although the individual biosynthetic steps...
New measurements quantifying qudits provide glimpse of quantum future
Using existing experimental and computational resources, a multi-institutional team has developed an effective method for measuring high-dimensional qudits encoded in quantum frequency combs, which are a type of photon source, on a single optical chip. Although the word "qudit" might look like a typo, this lesser-known cousin of the qubit,...
Wavelength stable green InGaN micro LEDs monolithically grown on silicon substrate
With their superior efficiency, stability, and device volume properties, conventional light emitting diodes (LEDs) have already revolutionized the lighting and display world. LEDs are typically stacks of semiconductor thin films with lateral dimensions on the order of millimeters, which are much smaller than traditional devices such as the incandescent light bulbs and the cathode tubes.
Physicists revisit and analyze the claims made by a 'sexist' senior scientist
The year was 2018 and physicist Fariba Karimi remembers feeling appalled and disgusted by the remarks made by a prominent male scientist during a presentation at CERN, the European nuclear research center in Geneva. "It was just unbelievable," recalls Karimi, who leads a team in computational social science at the Complexity Science Hub Vienna (CSH).
