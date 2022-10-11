ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

By the numbers: Work-from-home surge transforms NJ economy

TRENTON – Close to 1 million New Jerseyans a day worked from home in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates from its American Community Survey that underscore the massive changes brought on by the pandemic. Working from home had become gradually more popular in the state throughout the 2010s,...
ECONOMY
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Business
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Government
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?

Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
INCOME TAX
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj#Dol#Republican#The Department Of Labor#Pla
New Jersey 101.5

NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How marijuana purchases are taxed in New Jersey

The cannabis you enjoy, or need, could be priced very differently from one New Jersey town to the next. New Jersey's medicinal marijuana market has been up and running for years, and the adult-use market has been operational since April 2022, but there's still plenty of confusion among consumers regarding when they're expected to pay taxes on their marijuana purchases, and how much.
INCOME TAX
WPG Talk Radio

Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors

An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
PLANetizen

New Jersey Governor Seeks to Stop NYC Congestion Pricing

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy is asking President Biden to put the brakes on New York City’s congestion pricing project, which would be the first in the country, calling for a more thorough environmental impact study and accusing the MTA of a “cash grab.”. According to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list

As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy