Huge health insurance increase could spur N.J. property tax hikes, layoffs, local leaders warn
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
By the numbers: Work-from-home surge transforms NJ economy
TRENTON – Close to 1 million New Jerseyans a day worked from home in 2021, according to Census Bureau estimates from its American Community Survey that underscore the massive changes brought on by the pandemic. Working from home had become gradually more popular in the state throughout the 2010s,...
NJ controversy: State may officially say whether Central Jersey exists (Opinion)
With all the state's problems - and I think you'll agree there are many, I wonder why our state Legislature is choosing now to tackle the question of, "Does South Jersey exist?" If you ask 10 people in New Jersey "Does Central New Jersey exist?", you'll probably get 10 very...
Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion
The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
Will N.J. treat my ANCHOR payment as income?
Q. Will the payment received next year under the new ANCHOR plan be taxed as income?. A. The ANCHOR property tax benefit replaces the Homestead Rebate. Because of the income requirements and that there is no age limit, about three times more New Jerseyans will benefit from the program, the Treasury Department said.
NJ intervenes at water utility after neighboring towns complain
TRENTON – State environmental officials announced they will intervene in the daily operations of the Trenton Water Works, which for years has failed to meet requirements for safe drinking water or take steps to address its problems. The announcement follows a months-long compliance evaluation of the utility, which provides...
You might run into Bill Spadea at these NJ restaurants
Howell, Springfield, Pequannock, Toms River, Haddon Heights, and Montclair are all on the list for the next week of events. As you know, my wife Jodi and I are making the rounds around the state meeting and greeting thousands of New Jerseyans. The message is simple. We need better policies...
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
NJ reimagining classic commuter park with new Metropark development
Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans for a mixed-use development project at the NJ Transit Metropark station straddling the borders of Woodbridge and Edison. Standing under a tent in the rail station parking lot, the governor said what we must do is modernize the original vision of Metropark “from a place where Central New Jerseyans can drive their cars to, to a place where Central Jerseyans can ditch their cars altogether and live within walking distance of their job, or alternatively hop on a train to go to work.”
How marijuana purchases are taxed in New Jersey
The cannabis you enjoy, or need, could be priced very differently from one New Jersey town to the next. New Jersey's medicinal marijuana market has been up and running for years, and the adult-use market has been operational since April 2022, but there's still plenty of confusion among consumers regarding when they're expected to pay taxes on their marijuana purchases, and how much.
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
Federal Labor Officer Admits $14K Scam of NJ Contractors
An Essex County man who worked as a federal labor inspector has admitted to plotting with his brother to scam three construction companies out of about $14,000 in cash. Alvaro Idrovo, 46, of Bloomfield, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and extortion while employed by the federal Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA.
Getting stalked in NJ? Senator says we need to change our restraining order laws (Opinion)
Did you know that if you're being stalked in New Jersey, you have to know your stalker in order to get a restraining order against them?. It's not like that in other states but it is here in New Jersey. State Sen. Jon Bramnick, R-Union, from New Jersey's 21st Legislative...
NJ ranks 32nd in U.S. for animal collisions, but worst months beginning
As rutting season intensifies and more and more groups of deer are congregating along New Jersey roadways, the Garden State finds itself in the middle of the pack of State Farm's annual, state-by-state ranking of animal collisions claims. From July 1, 2021 through this past June 30, New Jersey placed...
‘Huge increase in taxes’ looming in NJ because of health benefits
TRENTON – Property owners across the state face huge tax hikes, officials warned Wednesday. Local officials say the state must intervene to reduce the impact of roughly 22% increases in state health plan premiums for local government workers. The State Health Benefits Plan increases were approved by a state...
New Jersey Governor Seeks to Stop NYC Congestion Pricing
New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy is asking President Biden to put the brakes on New York City’s congestion pricing project, which would be the first in the country, calling for a more thorough environmental impact study and accusing the MTA of a “cash grab.”. According to a...
Stunning NJ beach makes it onto prestigious list
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
Gov Murphy: Updated kids COVID-19 booster available in NJ
TRENTON — Gov. Murphy says the Garden State is ready to provide updated coronavirus vaccine boosters targeting the latest dominant strains that have been approved for kids 5 years old and up. The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine has been authorized for children ages 5 to 11 years old, while the...
Is the area where you live in NJ facing a new increased risk of flooding?
With flooding issues becoming increasingly common in New Jersey, a plan is moving forward to alert Garden State residents about possible dangers they may face from floods before they buy a house or rent an apartment. State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is sponsoring a measure, S3110 that would require home...
2nd NJ case of non-poultry bird flu in ’22 found in Warren County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, which can often be deadly contagious for domestic poultry, has been confirmed in a backyard flock of ducks in Warren County, the second such case in New Jersey this year, according to a release Friday from the state Department of Agriculture. The release did not specify...
