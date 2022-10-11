Read full article on original website
Wind White
4d ago
way to go!!! and push to vote out this nazi governor who wants to control South dakotans and women!! lets go Jamie Smith!!
7
KEVN
Study: South Dakota voters are not as engaged as they could be
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Election Day coming up, voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots but the number of people who actually make their voices heard might not be as high as anticipated. In a report released by WalletHub, South Dakota was ranked as one...
KELOLAND TV
Inside KELOLAND: Heated discussion on legalizing marijuana in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Once again, South Dakota voters will determine the issue of legalizing marijuana in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. On this week’s Inside KELOLAND, representatives in favor of IM 27 and against IM 27 shared their views in a heated, but civil, discussion on the issue. You can watch the full show in the player above.
South Dakota signals the end of an era on Medicaid expansion
Eleven other states have not expanded Medicaid, but only three — Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming — allow voters to collect signatures for a ballot measure, and none appear likely to do so in the near term.
farmforum.net
Risk of inaccurate pheasant numbers remains since end of South Dakota's brood survey
Editor's note: This story is part of "100 Eyes on South Dakota," an investigative initiative driven by reader questions and news tips to help hold public officials accountable and shine light on truth within the region, culminating impactful reporting and resources between three newsrooms: the Argus Leader, the Aberdeen American News and the Watertown Public Opinion.
Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She's our governor!” someone yelled. Kari Lake,...
Voter registrations, ‘energy’ spike for this midterm election
WASHINGTON – While midterm elections usually attract far less attention – and voters – than those that occur when the White House is at stake, there are indications this “off year” election will be a little different. According to Minnesota’s Secretary of State’s office, nearly...
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota has 2 districts with slow internet - here are the 2 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in South Dakota using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KELOLAND TV
SD governor candidates disagree on ‘pot’ measure
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two of the three candidates seeking to be the next governor of South Dakota are in favor of making marijuana legal for adults in much the same way that alcohol is. Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint support Initiated Measure 27 that will also...
KEVN
Major South Dakota ballot issues could be a tossup on Nov. 8
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll conducted by South Dakota State University doesn’t clear up where voters stand on two major issues – Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana. While a majority of South Dakotans (53 percent according to SDSU) support expanding Medicaid, there is a sizeable...
dakotafreepress.com
SDSU Poll: South Dakotans Oppose Current Abortion Ban, Might Support Restoring First-Trimester Access
South Dakota’s near-total abortion ban would fail if put to a statewide vote. Such is the indication of the SDSU Poll, which asked 565 registered voters about abortion policy. Professor David Wiltse’s poll indicates South Dakotans still aren’t very sanguine about respecting women’s bodily autonomy. Only 46% of respondents...
gowatertown.net
Recreational marijuana supporters announce SD tour in support of IM 27 (Audio)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Supporters of the recreational marijuana issue on the November ballot in South Dakota (Initiated Measure 27), have announced plans for a statewide tour to drum up support for the question, and encourage people to register to vote. Matthew Schweich is director of the group, “South Dakotans for...
Minnesota sees an increase in help calls following lifeline number change
With September, which is national Suicide Prevention Month, having come to an end, advocacy organizations don’t want the issues facing the mental health of thousands of Minnesotans to be forgotten. In the past months, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has received more calls, which can be attributed to...
KELOLAND TV
Night sky is an attraction in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A person who lives near Wall can look up at the sky almost any night and see stars. People have been “blown away” by the sight of the night sky in South Dakota, said Katlyn Svendsen, the Global Media & Public Relations Director for the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
pureoldies1035.com
Governor Kristi Noem – A tradition for the next generation
I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family full of sportsmen and women. While my dad fostered my love for hunting, it was my grandmother, Dorris, who made bird hunting such a big part of our family tradition. Every pheasant season brings me back to those cherished memories...
dakotafreepress.com
Kristi Noem Mug Shot: Who Is That Masked Woman?
Dang, I thought freedom-fighter Noem was against masks. Radke put more detail on the horse’s face than on Kristi’s. Hmmm… maybe Noem is planning to put on a new face for the 2024 campaign and didn’t want her mugs to become obsolete?. Support South Dakota’s best...
A former mayor and cop in Austin looks to win back lost DFL ground in Greater Minnesota
Tom Stiehm, a former Marine with a 30-year law enforcement career, disagreed with charges leveled against former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter and the three cops assisting Derek Chauvin when George Floyd was killed. It’s an opinion you might not hear from other Democratic politicians in Minnesota, but Stiehm —...
Washington Examiner
South Dakota's school report card shows drop in attendance
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Department of Education's 2021-2022 school report card shows a drop in attendance from prior years while graduation rates remain stable. The statewide attendance rate dropped from a pre-pandemic rate of 92% to 86% during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the report released Thursday.
ESPN
North Dakota State, South Dakota State and the tale of the Dakota Marker
It's just a big ol' block of stone. It isn't sculpted. It's not bronzed or dipped in gold. It hasn't been carved into the image of a football or a dude carrying a football. There are no corporate logos. Just simple black block letters embossed into three sides of the rectangular rock, reading "S.D.", "N.D." and "190 M."
South Dakota high school, police react to false active shooter call
Multiple school districts in the state and law enforcement agencies were on high alert when several active shooter reports started coming in, but they turned out to be a hoax.
California car mandates have consequences for Minnesotans
California just announced the end of gas-powered vehicles in its state and Minnesotans should be concerned. New regulations recently announced by California Air Resources Board (CARB) will require that 35% of new passenger vehicles sold in the Golden State must be zero emissions by 2026, a number that ramps up to and 100% of new vehicles by 2035. This has implications for Minnesota because in 2019 Gov. Tim Walz instructed the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) to unilaterally adopt California’s current and future standards for low and zero emission vehicles. In wake of this stunning announcement by CARB, the MPCA has reaffirmed their belief that they have the authority to adopt all the rules set by CARB “as is,” including the.
MinnPost
Comments / 6