Gold price drops nearly $90 from October highs, Wall Street turns exceedingly bearish on precious metal
The precious metal is down nearly $90 from its October highs of $1,737 an ounce, with December Comex...
Volatility spikes as Bitcoin pulls back to support at $19,200
Shortly after the CPI was revealed on Thursday, stock prices began trending higher with cryptos soon to follow,...
Metals - Under accumulation?
As expected, the blow-out CPI number triggered massive volatility. Such a terrible print might have put sustained pressure on asset prices in anticipation that the Fed will be forced to act more aggressively than it had signaled. Despite that, stocks put in a wild intraday reversal after a vicious pre-market sell-off. Although metals paired their own pre-market losses, they did not recoup to the same extent.
Gold price hits fresh daily lows as UofM consumer sentiment ticks up to 59.8
(Kitco News) The gold market hit fresh daily lows after Michigan Consumer Sentiment ticked up in October. The University of Michigan said that a preliminary estimate of its consumer sentiment survey edged up to a reading of 59.8 from September’s reading of 58.6. The data beat market consensus calls that expected a print of 59.0.
Nigel Farage refers to Bitcoin as "the ultimate freedom"
Farage has long been considered a Euro-skeptic and has shown no qualms about voicing "anti-establishment" opinions in the...
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Wells Fargo profit falls on higher loan loss reserves
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) on Friday reported a decline in profit for the third quarter as the bank set aside more money in preparation for a hit from a potential economic slowdown. Provision for credit losses were bolstered to $784 million in the quarter, compared...
Wall Street banks' profits slide as economic clouds loom, some beat forecasts
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Profits slid at Wall Street's biggest banks in the third quarter as they braced for a weaker economy while investment banking was hit hard, but investors saw a silver lining with some banks beating estimates. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N)...
UK's Royal Mint announces record profits as investors turn to gold amid market turmoil
(Kitco News) The Royal Mint saw record profits during its latest financial year, which ended on March 31, as investors diversified their portfolios with precious metals. The UK's oldest company and the official maker of UK coins reported sales of more than £1.2 billion ($1.33 billion) during the fiscal year, with pre-tax profits of £18 million ($20.4 million).
Morgan Stanley profit falls as deals drought extends
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on Friday reported a drop in third-quarter profit, as a slowdown in global dealmaking hurt the investment bank's core underwriting business, sending shares down 3% before the bell. The outlook for deals has steadily worsened this year as the U.S. Federal Reserve raises...
Gold prices remain under solid selling pressure following flat U.S. retail sales numbers
(Kitco News) - Gold prices remain under pressure near session lows following mixed U.S. retail sales. U.S. retail sales were unchanged last month following an upwardly revised drop of 0.4% in August, according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department. Economists were expecting to see a rise of 0.2% in last month's headline number.
The mining sector has never been healthier even as sentiment stinks - Hawkmoon Resources CEO
(Kitco News) - Investors must not confuse the health of the mining sector with current market sentiment, warns one junior mining CEO. Brendan Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources, said that despite the sharp drop in market valuations and abysmal investor sentiment, the mining sector has never been as healthy as it currently is. In an interview with Kitco News during the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Haynes noted the general malaise in the marketplace means that junior explorers have to be stronger than ever.
Gold still shines bright in Quebec but critical metals are a rising star
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver have been the bread and butter of Quebec's mining sector, but growing demand for critical metals is creating new opportunities in the province's northwestern Abitibi region, according to Maxime Guilbault, a partner at PWC. Talking with Kitco News at the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Guildault said that more investment capital has to flow into critical metals in Quebec for the sector to see sustainable growth.
Sterling drops after UK's Truss fires Kwarteng, dollar hits new 32-year high vs yen
NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell sharply against the U.S. dollar on Friday after British Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and scrapped parts of their economic package that has caused so much turmoil in the UK's currency and bond markets. The dollar, on the other...
Credit Suisse considers Allfunds disposal, Cinco Dias reports
MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) is considering selling its stake in Madrid-based tech company Allfunds (ALLFG.AS) to raise cash, Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources. The Swiss bank holds an 8.56% stake in Allfunds, worth about 380 million euros ($372 million) at...
Gold and silver price outlook: what happened? What’s next?
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian discusses the global and economic causes behind the recent fall in Gold and Silver prices as well as when we might see prices rebound.
Column: Diesel's gloomy message for the global economy: Kemp
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Global shortages of middle distillates such as diesel, gas oil and heating oil are intensifying rather than easing – making it more likely a relatively severe slowdown in the business cycle will be necessary to rebalance the market:. The global petroleum and refining system...
AIB becomes first Irish bank to pass on ECB interest rate hike
DUBLIN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - AIB (AIBG.I) became the first Irish bank to increase mortgage interest rates since the European Central Bank began to hike its rates, adding half a percentage point to the cost of a new fixed-rate mortgage on Friday. The ECB has raised its deposit rate from...
Cameco goes downstream
A string of economic data is throttling commodities. On Friday mining audiences manager Michael McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris. On Thursday consumer price inflation report was released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor. Inflation increased by 0.4% in September which was higher than the forecasts predicted. The...
UK markets tick higher as Truss U-turns on tax plan, shuffles finance minister
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's main stock indexes hit session highs before paring gains on Friday after Prime Minister Liz Truss signalled a U-turn in part of the new government's large unfunded tax cut plan that roiled financial markets in the recent weeks. "It is clear that parts of our...
