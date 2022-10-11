(Kitco News) - Investors must not confuse the health of the mining sector with current market sentiment, warns one junior mining CEO. Brendan Haynes, CEO of Hawkmoon Resources, said that despite the sharp drop in market valuations and abysmal investor sentiment, the mining sector has never been as healthy as it currently is. In an interview with Kitco News during the Xplor mining conference in Montreal, Quebec, Haynes noted the general malaise in the marketplace means that junior explorers have to be stronger than ever.

