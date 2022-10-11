ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Daylight saving time 2022: Get ready to fall back Nov. 6

By Jennifer Sangalang, Florida Today
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rYfQZ_0iUSMo8b00

Love it or hate it, it's coming: Daylight saving time.

This time, get ready to "fall back." At 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6, you will have to set your clocks back by one hour.

So this happened:Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Ummm, didn't Florida agree to do away with the whole clock-changing thing?

Here are some things to know about daylight saving time, fall back and spring forward.

What is daylight saving time?

According to timeanddate.com, "daylight saving time is the practice of setting the clocks one hour ahead of standard time to make use of more sunlight in the spring, summer, and fall evenings. Daylight Saving Time (DST) is used to save energy and make better use of daylight. It was first used in 1908 in Thunder Bay, Canada."

Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was, if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use lights in your home.

Is it daylight savings time, daylight saving's time or daylight saving time?

It's daylight saving time. No hyphen, no apostrophe and no extra S in the phrase. Also, no capitalization. However, for people searching the term online, these results come up: "Daylight Saving Time," "daylight savings" and "daylight savings time."

The Twitterverse is SO not quiet about daylight saving time

Daylight saving time:7 facts to know about the time change

Who's in charge of daylight saving time?

The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees the nation's time zones and the uniform observance of daylight saving time, according to transportation.gov. The oversight of time zones was assigned to the DOT to help keep track of transportation.

When is daylight saving time 2022?

Daylight saving time is at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 6.

When is daylight saving time 2023?

Daylight saving time for 2023 will be at 2 a.m. EST Sunday, March 12, for "spring forward" and 2 a.m. EST Sunday, Nov. 5, for "fall back."

What is the Sunshine Protection Act?

The Sunshine Protection Act would permanently extend daylight saving time from eight months of the year to the full 12 months. The bill was first introduced in January 2021 and reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, and seven other bipartisan members of Congress in March 2022. The bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S.

Click here to read the Sunshine Protection Act bill from congress.gov.

What is the Standard Time Act?

The Standard Time Act of 1918 was the first federal law that implemented standard time and daylight saving time.

The U.S. Department of Transportation states, "federal oversight of time zones began in 1918 with the enactment of the Standard Time Act, which vested the Interstate Commerce Commission with the responsibility for establishing boundaries between the standard time zones in the U.S. This responsibility was transferred from the Interstate Commerce Commission to DOT when Congress created DOT in 1966."

What is the Uniform Time Act?

In 1966 when the U.S. Department of Transportation was created, the Uniform Time Act established a system of uniform daylight saving time across the U.S. It simplified when and where daylight saving time would take effect.

Which states don't observe daylight saving time?

Arizona and Hawaii do not recognize DST. There's also no need to change the clocks in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Which states don't want to observe daylight saving time?

More than 30 states are considering legislation related to the practice of changing clocks twice a year, and seven states — Alabama, Arkansas, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and Florida — have already approved the legislation. However, these states still need the OK from Congress to enact the change.

Which countries observe daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time is used in more than 70 countries worldwide and affects more than a billion people each year. The beginning and end dates vary from one country to another.

What are the pros of daylight saving time?

If permanent daylight saving time takes effect, the biggest pro by far would be no sleep disruption. No need to change your clock twice a year before, at or after 2 a.m. on a Sunday in the fall and spring.

Other perks would be more time during the day to be out and about, and experts say it's better for your health — no sleep disruption. No preparing-for-bed or waking-up habits to change.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY; Ginny Beagan, USA TODAY Network-Florida

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Daylight saving may be no more

Meaning people living in participating states in the United States will no longer need to adjust their clocks an hour back or forward ever six months. One Temple man says at this point, he's been conditioned to adjust to the change. "There's not like I have a choice to accept...
TEMPLE, TX
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

(NEXSTAR) – Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken at the same time?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
NorthcentralPA.com

AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast

Reprinted from AccuWeather.com From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many fanciful forecasting techniques have been used over the years as a means to glean a glimpse of what the weather will be like in the upcoming winter. AccuWeather's approach to concocting the winter forecast, one of its most highly-anticipated seasonal outlooks, is a bit different: The process involves a team...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Money

17 States Giving Out Stimulus Checks and Tax Rebates This Fall

Did you love the rush of receiving stimulus money periodically during the pandemic? Yes? Then you’ll be delighted to learn you may be in store for more government funds this fall. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states can qualify to receive stimulus checks, tax rebates or relief payments...
INCOME TAX
Dayana Sabatin

17 States Are Sending Out Inflation Relief Checks

Inflation reached an all-time peak in June (9.1%), which is the highest it’s been in 40 years. Gas prices, groceries, as well as other living expenses have continuously been increasing throughout 2022, and many states have been responding to this by providing inflation-relief checks to their residents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Daylight Savings#Uniform Time Act#Time Zones#Senate#Timeanddate Com
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
Popculture

Massive Toothpaste and Mouthwash Recall Issued Across the Country

Colgate has announced a massive recall in 11 states where its products were stored outside of permissible temperatures before being sold. According to a report by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), six Colgate oral hygiene products are impacted. The recall applies to certain lots that were sold at Family Dollar stores.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
WOMI Owensboro

Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter

I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular State To Move To

America became remarkably mobile throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the reason was low-interest rates. Homes were more affordable because mortgage rates fell to near historic lows. However, something was more important. People could relocate because they could work from home. Due, in part to these reasons, Hawaii became America’s most popular state to move to.
HAWAII STATE
Joel Eisenberg

United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services

In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
The Atlantic

When’s the Perfect Time to Get a Flu Shot?

For about 60 years, health authorities in the United States have been championing a routine for at least some sector of the public: a yearly flu shot. That recommendation now applies to every American over the age of six months, and for many of us, flu vaccines have become a fixture of fall.
HEALTH
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy