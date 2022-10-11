Read full article on original website
Fighting slavery: Human trafficking is target of NCSU computer modeling project
RALEIGH – Researchers from North Carolina State University collaborated with a counter-human trafficking organization, Global Emancipation Network, to develop computational models that can help fight human trafficking. The models draw on publicly available data to identify massage businesses that are most likely to be violating laws related to sex trafficking and labor trafficking.
Charles & Colvard to open ‘Showroom’ for its jewelry in Morrisville
MORRISVILLE – Charles & Colvard, Ltd., which specializes on lab-grown gemstones, is opening a showroom at its Morrisville campus for people who want to see its jewelry “in person.”. The 2,000 square foot “Signature Showroom” facility opens on Oct. 24. “We wanted to create a space...
