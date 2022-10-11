ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Like a scene out of the Old West, Longhorns will mosey into Wichita Falls

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 4 days ago

Reminiscent of the cattle drive days, hundreds of Longhorn cattle will come to Wichita Fallsfor a few days starting Thursday.

The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America will hold a three-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC. More than 200 Texas Longhorns will be on site for measuring and judging. The top 32 best-bred and owned heifers will be up for sale on Friday with more sales on Saturday.

What is known as “Bull Alley” is Thursday evening. Fourteen of the nation’s leading Texas Longhorn bulls will be on display and for sale.

The ancestors of the Longhorns were brought to this country by the Spanish about 500 years ago. Later those animals were bred with other varieties to produce the tough, rangy cattle with a horn span that can reach eight feet. They were often herded to market in cattle drives, but became less popular as Americans developed taste for tastier and more tender breeds.

The public is invited to attend any or all of the events as the City welcomes the TLBAA for thefirst time to Wichita Falls.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Like a scene out of the Old West, Longhorns will mosey into Wichita Falls

Comments / 2

Related
KLST/KSAN

Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses?. A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
texomashomepage.com

Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Break out your sweaters and umbrellas, a change in weather is headed to the region this weekend. As we head into the weekend, Texoma will start out with a very calm and warm Saturday, October 15, 2022, with mostly clear skies and the high temperature getting back up into the 90s.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Museum of North Texas History shines a light on legend Eddie Hill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Museum of North Texas History shined a spotlight on legend Eddie Hill on Wednesday, recognizing all of his achievements in the racing world. Hill is still the only racer to have been the yearly championship winner and fastest, quickest, drag racer on both land and water, from 1940 to 2020, earning several trophies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Breeders#Bridwell Ag Center#Mpec#Spanish#Americans#Tlbaa
texomashomepage.com

Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.”
texomashomepage.com

Hirschi stripped of victory in controversial game

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — A controversial high school football game played between the Graham Steers and the Hirschi Huskies has now been declared a double-forfeit. On Wednesday, the District 3-4A District Executive Committee, made up of the superintendents of the school districts represented in the district, decided to award Hirschi the victory in a controversial suspended game against the Graham Steers.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Southwest Parkway Detour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Motorists in Wichita Falls are advised to avoid traveling down Southwest Parkway east or west over the Holliday Creek Bridge because all lanes in that area are closed and detours are in place. Construction equipment knocked a power pole and lines down and officials say...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls musician, Clint Vines, arrested on drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Wichita Falls musician was arrested Monday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of a hidden compartment in his vehicle that contained “homemade gummy bears.”. Clinton Vines, 35, also known as Clint Vines was arrested Monday, October 10, 2022, for...
texomashomepage.com

2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman...
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls ISD provides update on new high schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new high schools in Wichita Falls are still on track to open in fall of 2024, even though there have been a few hiccups along the way. Wichita Falls ISD held a board meeting on Tuesday and received the latest updates on the schools.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

2-year-old careflighted to Cook, two others hospitalized after Friday morning wreck

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Friday morning wreck on Southwest Parkway near Shepherds Glen sent three people, a mother and her two children 5 and under, to the hospital. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of SW Parkway for an injury crash after a black 2010 GMC Denali rear-ended a dark green 2000 Dodge Caravan.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Harley Davidson hosts 3rd Annual Bikers and Bras event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Diamondback Harley Davison in Lawton is hosting a special event this weekend to help cancer patients across southwest Oklahoma. The Bikers and Bras event will raise funds for the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. Caroline Receveur, a breast cancer survivor who has participated in the event...
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- Chances for severe weather tonight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fall “second season” is upon us! Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible high winds and half-dollar hail. Today, high temps warm up significantly ahead of the front, reaching low 90s around much of the Texoma area....
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy