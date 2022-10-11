Reminiscent of the cattle drive days, hundreds of Longhorn cattle will come to Wichita Fallsfor a few days starting Thursday.

The Texas Longhorn Breeders Association of America will hold a three-day event at the JS Bridwell Ag Center and the MPEC. More than 200 Texas Longhorns will be on site for measuring and judging. The top 32 best-bred and owned heifers will be up for sale on Friday with more sales on Saturday.

What is known as “Bull Alley” is Thursday evening. Fourteen of the nation’s leading Texas Longhorn bulls will be on display and for sale.

The ancestors of the Longhorns were brought to this country by the Spanish about 500 years ago. Later those animals were bred with other varieties to produce the tough, rangy cattle with a horn span that can reach eight feet. They were often herded to market in cattle drives, but became less popular as Americans developed taste for tastier and more tender breeds.

The public is invited to attend any or all of the events as the City welcomes the TLBAA for thefirst time to Wichita Falls.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Like a scene out of the Old West, Longhorns will mosey into Wichita Falls