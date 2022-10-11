ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED

SECOND PERSON SUFFERS HEART PROBLEM. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were reportedly shot around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW 12th Avenue in Delray Beach, but rescuers arriving on the scene determined that one person was shot in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
cbs12.com

Click10.com

Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
WPBF News 25

West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Claims Broken Sound Broke Her, Sues

Struck By Golf Cart, She Says, At Broken Sound Golf Course. No Explanation As To HOW She Was Struck By Golf Cart… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming she was struck by a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
