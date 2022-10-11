Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED
SECOND PERSON SUFFERS HEART PROBLEM. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two people were reportedly shot around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of SW 12th Avenue in Delray Beach, but rescuers arriving on the scene determined that one person was shot in the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
Boynton Beach motorcyclist, 48, dies after crash in western Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning following a crash Wednesday in western Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. William Cintron, 48, of Boynton Beach, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Military Trail near Beechwood Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into a Lincoln sedan making a U-turn from the northbound left-turn lane.
Palm Beach County Man With Dementia Missing, Police Seek Help Locating
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 9:04 p.m. Saturday, October 15: Angelo had been found and is safe. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is missing from Lake Worth Beach. Police issued this alert Saturday […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Delray Beach this week. The crash happened on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Military Trail and Beechwood Road. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 48-year-old William Clifford Cintron was going southbound on Military Trail...
Click10.com
Shooting during Miami-Dade burglary paralyzes man, 2 arrested
MIAMI – A single gunshot was all it took to paralyze a man from the neck down during a burglary at an illegal gambling operation near Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood, according to police. The man is only able to move one arm. The burglar shot the man in...
cbs12.com
Man 'had a sword and machete and was trying to break down the door,' SWAT team called
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — First, a couple started drinking. Then came an argument and things ended with threats, violence and the SWAT team. That's what the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said happened last Saturday morning, Oct. 8. At 6:41 a.m., "Units responded to an armed domestic...
WSVN-TV
8-year-old student notifies teacher of weapon on school campus, mother upset school didn’t notify her
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is angry after picking up her child from school to find out a student had a gun on campus. She is upset that the school never notified any parent nor took the proper safety procedures, according to her daughter. Students are taught that if...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Man arrested for stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft at Coral Glades High School
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 5 – October 11, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
cbs12.com
Man charged with battery on a 71-year-old woman in public park in the middle of the night
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman called police from a public park in downtown West Palm Beach and said she saw a man hit a woman. That was at 1:20 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, on Clematis Street near Flagler Drive. According to the arrest report, the...
WPBF News 25
West Palm Beach police are searching for missing teen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: The latest forecast from WPBF First Warning Weather meteorologists. West Palm Beach police are searching for a missing runaway teen who was last seen Oct. 7. 14-year-old Alexcia Abreu is missing from the 2400 block of Metrocentre Boulevard East in West Palm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boca Raton Woman Claims Broken Sound Broke Her, Sues
Struck By Golf Cart, She Says, At Broken Sound Golf Course. No Explanation As To HOW She Was Struck By Golf Cart… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is suing the Broken Sound Country Club, claiming she was struck by a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
BSO investigates juror’s report of ‘threat’ during Parkland shooter’s case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon that there is an investigation at the Broward County courthouse after the Broward State Attorney’s Office provided information about a complaint from a juror in the Parkland school shooter’s penalty phase. Prosecutors filed a motion...
Gas pump explosion caught on camera near West Palm Beach
A video surveillance camera was rolling the moment a gas pump exploded in Palm Beach County Friday morning.
Boynton Beach woman dies nearly a month after lying down behind reversing car
A Boynton Beach woman died nearly a month after she was run over by a car backing up in a parking lot.
Delray Beach Police Chief Shares Advice To Avoid Falling Prey To Fraudsters
Chief Russ Mager says the elderly are often the key targets and the scammers use text messages, phone calls and emails to attempt their crimes.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
Woman killed in West Palm Beach freight train crash ID'd
Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was rushed to a hospital in "very critical condition," where she later died as a result of her injuries.
Driver accused of killing family of 4 set to go on trial
A driver charged with hitting and killing a family of four in Delray Beach more than four years ago is set to go on trial.
Comments / 0