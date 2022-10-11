BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning on accusations that he has been stealing Honda vehicles in southern Broward County, authorities confirmed. Sky 10 was above the area of Northwest 191st Street and 37th Avenue around 6 a.m. as law enforcement vehicles from multiple jurisdictions were in the area as the suspect was handcuffed and taken away.

