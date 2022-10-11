Read full article on original website
Related
First Coast News
How to maximize credit card rewards during holiday shopping (FCL Oct. 13, 2022)
With the holiday shopping season fast approaching and inflation continuing to loom, credit card rewards are more important than ever. Pending legislation could affect consumers’ card rewards and benefits. These rewards are a resource for consumers looking to beat back rising costs and get the most value from their purchases. Visit Electronicpaymentscoalition.org and HandsOffMyRewards.com for more information.
Comments / 0