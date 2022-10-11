Judge improperly sealed ex-Senate candidate Josh Mandel’s divorce records, Ohio Supreme Court rules

Read full article on original website
BW13s
4d ago
What if she left him because he rolls his turds into balls, and eats crayons? I'd like to have that information in case Screech decides to throw his Sombrero back in
Suzanne Palmer
4d ago
divorce like marriage should be a private matter period. for those vetting future potential mates all they need to know is that the potential one was or was not married. privacy is a right that has gone by the wayside along with many other rights. if there was violence involved let it show in the criminal record. everybody is quick to let it be known that they have been hurt or violated these days and that should come out
Supreme Court won't let MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell dodge Dominion's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit
Voting machine company Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021, alleging defamation from his false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Supreme Court rules execution of Alabama inmate Alan Miller can proceed
A divided U.S. Supreme Court said Alabama can proceed Thursday night with the execution of an inmate convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting. Justices in a 5-4 decision vacated an injunction that had prevented the lethal injunction of Alan Miller from going forward. Lower courts had blocked the lethal injunction...
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional
A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess
Former President Donald Trump is petitioning the Supreme Court to overturn a court ruling granting the Department of Justice access to classified documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Trump filed an emergency request with the court on Tuesday, arguing that the 11th Circuit Court didn’t have the authority to reverse...
“The circuit court rejected Trump’s opposition”: Experts say appeals ruling a “bad sign” for Trump
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its consideration of whether an outside legal expert should have been appointed to review the 11,000 documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order...
Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case as judge calls out ‘lack of transparency’ on finances
The parent company of Alex Jones’ Infowars suffered a substantial blow in bankruptcy court as a judge blocked an attorney and a restructuring executive from overseeing the case due to “lack of transparency” on financial information, including about the conspiracy theorist’s extravagant spending habits. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston ordered new personnel to replace Marc Schwartz, chief restructuring officer of Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems LLC, and attorney Kyung Lee in the case on Tuesday, citing conflict of interest. The judge found that Mr Schwartz and Mr Lee failed to disclose that they sought work from...
3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Three Republican candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court are being accused by pro-choice advocates […] The post 3 Ohio justice candidates accused of breaking ethics, told PAC abortion isn’t Constitutional right appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Slate
The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too
Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot
The Ohio Supreme Court overruled GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose once again Tuesday, finding that a Democratic House candidate had a “clear legal right” to the ballot that he denied. A 4-3 majority, comprised of the court’s three liberals and its conservative chief justice, ordered LaRose to place Athens County Democrat Tanya Conrath on […] The post Supreme Court overrules LaRose; says he must place Democrat on ballot appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Tim Ryan 'all by his lonesome' as national Democrats ignore close Ohio Senate race
CLEVELAND — Democrats are increasingly fearful that they are squandering a chance to flip a Senate seat in Ohio — a state that once seemed off the map but, according to polls, remains close four weeks from Election Day. Although the Republican, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, has...
Judge Blocks State Abortion Ban As Attempt “To Completely Eliminate The Rights of Ohio Women”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Ohio’s near-total abortion ban will remain on hold as a challenge to the law proceeds in state court, a judge ruled Friday, allowing abortions up to 20 weeks gestation to proceed. The...
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
All three GOP candidates for Ohio Supreme Court refuse to sign clean-campaign pledge
What does it say when three candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court won’t sign a pledge to undertake an ethical campaign? The Ohio State Bar Association, like most of us, believes that ethical campaigns for Supreme Court justices are critically important, and asked the candidates to sign its “clean campaign agreement.” Terri Jamison, Marilyn Zayas, and Jennifer Brunner were all happy to do so. Pat DeWine, Sharon Kennedy, and Pat Fisher refused. Given how they’ve performed their duties, it’s no surprise that they won’t commit to run respectable campaigns.
Supreme Court reverses lower court decision which allowed undated mail-in ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania's top-ranking state elections official said Tuesday a new U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding how rules for the state's mail-in ballots had been applied in a county judge election doesn't change her agency's guidance about counting them. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said county elections officials should count...
