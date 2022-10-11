ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

North Macedonia: Police find 44 migrants crammed into truck

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia have detained 44 Syrian migrants, including 14 minors, found carefully hidden in a truck near the southern border with Greece, authorities said Tuesday.

The truck driver was arrested on suspicion of belonging to a migrant-smuggling ring.

A police statement said the migrants were found late Monday during a routine check on a road near the town of Valandovo. They were inside a specially constructed hiding place within the large vehicle.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and to have been headed to Serbia, on their way to wealthier European countries. They were taken to a holding facility pending deportation to Greece.

Police say the Balkan migration route, which leads through North Macedonia, has become more active again this year after the end of pandemic-era travel restrictions.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Israeli settlers rampage in Palestinian town in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A group of Jewish settlers rampaged through a Palestinian town in the northern West Bank on Thursday, attacking shops and residents with stones and iron bars, according to Palestinian reports and amateur video from the scene. Over 40 Palestinians were reported wounded. It was the latest violence in the northern West Bank, where the Israeli military has been conducting nightly arrest raids against suspected Palestinian militants. Unrest also erupted in the contested city of Jerusalem. Israeli police unleashed live rounds, tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinians throwing stones, firecrackers and firebombs, marking the biggest spasm of violence in the city in months. Clashes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem wounded 18 Palestinians late Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported, saying Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians with stones and clubs. The confrontations followed similar unrest across several neighborhoods in east Jerusalem the night before.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Macedonia#Police#Serbia#Smuggling#Skopje#Syrian#European#Balkan
The Associated Press

Pakistan say security forces kill 5 militants in Baluch area

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani security forces on Sunday killed in a shootout five militants in the country’s restive southwest area. Security officials said the operation targeted militants in the Mastung area of Baluchistan province who were alleged to have been behind a bomb attack Friday that left three people dead and six injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

'No waiting': Turkey, Russia to act on Putin's gas hub offer

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey and Russia have instructed their respective energy authorities to immediately begin technical work on a Russian proposal that would turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe. Russian President Vladimir Putin has floated the idea of exporting more gas through the TurkStream gas pipeline running beneath the Black Sea to Turkey after gas deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea’s Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Erdogan said Russian and Turkish energy authorities would work together to designate the best location for a gas distribution center, adding that Turkey’s Thrace region, bordering Greece and Bulgaria, appeared to be the best spot. “Together with Mr. Putin, we have instructed our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the relevant institution on the Russian side to work together,” Erdogan was quoted as saying. “They will conduct this study. Wherever the most appropriate place is, we will hopefully establish this distribution center there.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored. The state-run operator, PERN, said that both lines of the Druzhba pipeline were operating normally, transporting oil. It said that the cause of the leak that occurred Tuesday in a field in central Poland is still being investigated. The Druzhba pipeline, which in Russian means “Friendship,” was built in the 1960s and is one of the world’s largest pipeline systems, bringing crude oil from Siberia to central Europe. It branches to reach Belarus, Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Austria and Germany.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Malta marks 5 years since journalist killed, seeks justice

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta on Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with calls for justice, just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of their trial. Caruana Galizia’s relatives, Maltese activists and the Maltese president of the European Parliament gathered at the site of the bombing on the small Mediterranean island nation to lay flowers and later took part in a nighttime march in the capital. They were joined by the sister of Italy’s crusading anti-Mafia investigator, Giovanni Falcone,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy