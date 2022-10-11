ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burdick, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas to auction off surplus bison

CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
CANTON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lakin, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
City
Sharon, KS
City
Council Grove, KS
City
Burdick, KS
Hutchinson, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Hutchinson, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater

Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
PRATT, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
John
Person
Marley
Hutch Post

🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Biome bubbles available to see at Yoder Charter next week

YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School Principal Shannon Atherton told Hutch Post that their students have been busy this first quarter working on their PBL projects – biome bubbles. Each classroom chose and created a different biome. You can go and see the different biomes, plants, and animals...
YODER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State University#Consumer Education#Charity#The Pat Koons Family#The Kansas State Fair#Ksu#The Bison Arena#The U S Army#Dewey Ranch#Cattlefax
KAKE TV

Best Value Trash ends residential services in Wichita and Haysville

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After spending most of the year leaving hundreds of customers with piles of trash for weeks on end, Best Value Trash will no longer offer residential trash services. This announcement comes just before the Haysville City Council was going to vote whether to revoke its license.
HAYSVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Hutch Post

🏐 K-State Hosts TCU on Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State plays host to TCU at Bramlage Coliseum for a Saturday-night showdown in Manhattan, Kansas. The Big 12 teams face off at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off a straight-set defeat at #1 Texas on Wednesday night. In the match, junior...
FORT WORTH, TX
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 WSU: Shockers complete comeback vs. Tulsa

Wichita, Kan.— Wichita State erased a two-set deficit to win their 17th consecutive home match against Tulsa, reverse sweeping the Golden Hurricane 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12 on Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Things looked bleak for the Shockers (9-8, 4-2) after the opening two frames, as Tulsa...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy