Kansas to auction off surplus bison
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction, which will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at […]
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson
More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend’s house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
Motorcycle hit-and-run crash northwest of Wichita kills Great Bend woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend woman has died as a result of a motorcycle crash that happened in Sedgwick County on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log, 43-year-old Ann Marie Tournear was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway K96 when a white Chevrolet pickup moved into […]
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
🏐 KU Battles Texas Tech on Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 13-5 (3-3 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will play the 14-4 (3-2 Big 12) Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Biome bubbles available to see at Yoder Charter next week
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School Principal Shannon Atherton told Hutch Post that their students have been busy this first quarter working on their PBL projects – biome bubbles. Each classroom chose and created a different biome. You can go and see the different biomes, plants, and animals...
One dead after argument over food at Wendy’s in Wichita leads to shootout: officials
Police were called at 11:38 p.m. Friday to the Wendy’s at 3601 E. Harry.
Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
These roads in west Wichita will be closed Friday for deputy’s funeral procession
Sidnee Carter died on Oct. 7. Her funeral will happen Friday morning.
KAKE TV
Best Value Trash ends residential services in Wichita and Haysville
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After spending most of the year leaving hundreds of customers with piles of trash for weeks on end, Best Value Trash will no longer offer residential trash services. This announcement comes just before the Haysville City Council was going to vote whether to revoke its license.
Struggling trash pickup service expected to close for good
As of Tuesday, Best Value Services, LLC, is no longer picking up trash for thousands of Wichita and Haysville residents. The question now is: will former customers get their money back?
One person critically injured in motorcycle crash
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
🏐 K-State Hosts TCU on Saturday
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State plays host to TCU at Bramlage Coliseum for a Saturday-night showdown in Manhattan, Kansas. The Big 12 teams face off at 6:30 p.m. The Wildcats (11-7, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off a straight-set defeat at #1 Texas on Wednesday night. In the match, junior...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
🏐 WSU: Shockers complete comeback vs. Tulsa
Wichita, Kan.— Wichita State erased a two-set deficit to win their 17th consecutive home match against Tulsa, reverse sweeping the Golden Hurricane 20-25, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-12 on Wednesday night at Charles Koch Arena. Things looked bleak for the Shockers (9-8, 4-2) after the opening two frames, as Tulsa...
Winfield man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
A 61-year-old Winfield man was killed in a south Wichita crash.
