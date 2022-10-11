Read full article on original website
One person sent to hospital after Thursday afternoon crash in Plymouth Twp.
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was transported to the hospital Thursday after crashing into a parked car and pushing it through a fence. Emergency personnel with the Plymouth Fire Department say they were called to the scene on Vine Street for a reported vehicle accident with unknown injuries.
Nearly 40 miles of PA Turnpike to close both lanes until Monday
PA (WOLF) — Nearly 40 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike will close for the weekend beginning at 9 PM tonight. According to the PA Turnpike Commission, a large section of the Northeast Extension will be closed in both directions as crews work on a construction project. The detour for the route will be a total of 65 miles.
Fire destroys Carbondale home late Thursday night
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the 100 block of Lincoln Street late Thursday night. Firefighters dispatched around 10:15 PM arrived at the scene to find that the entire home was up in flames. Fortunately, officials say no...
Woman wanted for possession charge located at same Plains Twp. hotel as wanted man
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman found inside a hotel room where a wanted man was staying has been arrested on a possession charge. According to Plains Township Police, 21-year-old Jessica Bullock was arrested on a warrant issued by the Lackawanna County Sheriff's Office. Police say they...
State Police investigate vehicle theft
PACKER TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating a vehicle theft out of Packer Township, Carbon County. On September 2nd around 11:40 PM, State Police received a report of a stolen 2011 white Jeep Grand Cherokee. The victim, a 43-year-old female, told troopers that her vehicle was...
Nanticoke man charged with vehicular homicide
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Nanticoke man has been charged with vehicular homicide after police allegedly found that he was under the influence of fentanyl when he flipped his vehicle and killed an elderly man. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, on June 25th, surveillance...
PSP: Contractor faces felony charges after refusing to return money on uncompleted project
PENN FOREST TWP, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County contractor is facing felony charges after allegedly refusing to return money to a customer for an uncompleted project. According to State Police at Fern Ridge, 37-year-old Anthony Valera, of Pocono Summit, agreed to do contracting work for a man in Penn Forest Township, Carbon County, earlier this year.
Scranton woman behind bars after allegedly throwing a knife, kicking dog
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A Scranton woman is facing a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge after police say she kicked and threw a knife at a dog on Wednesday. A Scranton Police Officer responded to the 800 block of Alder Street around 12:30 PM on Wednesday for...
Jim Thorpe Area School District Mistakenly Releases Employees' Personal Information
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO. (WOLF) — Earlier this week, one school district accidentally released personal identification information of more than 200 of its employees. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar takes us there to learn what happened. “That report was accidentally released on our Board Docs by an employee but as...
Man wanted on multiple charges apprehended after lengthy chase
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man was captured in a Motorworld parking lot on Wednesday after a lengthy police chase. According to the Plains Township Police Department, 40-year-old Joshua Christian Forrester-Westad was wanted by multiple police departments due to his history of stealing vehicles and merchandise from stores throughout Luzerne County.
Man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death of NJ man
EFFORT, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A Monroe County man pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a man from New Jersey in 2021. According to a news release by U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” of Effort, PA, admitted that on February 6, 2021, he distributed 10 bags of fentanyl to a New Jersey man who later used the drugs and was found dead in his home the next morning.
Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — As we reach the middle of spooky season, Thursday was the Miss Spooky Scranton Award Ceremony. This is a calendar horror-themed contest for local residents. The event also kicks starts the NEPA Horror Fest which is an annual event occurring this Saturday. Allie O'Kane,...
Friends of the Poor 46th annual Thanksgiving Community Program
Today Friends of the Poor announced their 46th annual Thanksgiving community programs to help those in need on the holiday. This year the Thanksgiving Dinner for Adults and Elderly and the Family-to-Family Thanksgiving Food Basket Program will continue their pickup model. “We’re still in such a state of uncertainty that...
Lackawanna County Commissioners release tentative $150M budget for 2023
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County Commissioners released a tentative budget for 2023 today. The 2023 special purpose funds budget totals $86,428,014. Officials say the budget includes no increase in property taxes for residents and allocates for continuing to fund programs that residents rely on. As stated in...
Matthews hosts NEPA Invitational
The 2nd annual NEPA Invitational golf tournament will start tomorrow at the Country Club of Scranton. Hosted by PGA tour professional Brandon Matthews the two day event will raise money for the Geisinger Janet Weis children’s hospital. There will be 50 pros and 50 amateurs on the Club course...
