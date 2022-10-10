ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minerva, OH

Record-Herald

‘This will change our world’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
NELSONVILLE, OH
93.1 WZAK

Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio

Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
K945

Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It’s Not Really From Texas

Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie

BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
BELLAIRE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon

DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
