Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Academy Award-eligible films for 2023 shot in Ohio, including locally
Two films eligible for the Academy Awards' 2023 ceremony were shot in Ohio: "Bones and All" and "White Noise."
Record-Herald
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Peak week 2022: When Ohio’s trees will show off their colors
You may not enjoy some signs of fall like the cooler temps, shorter days or even pumpkin-spice-flavored... everything, but the beautiful colors of the changing leaves are hard not to love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
See incredible fall foliage on Ohio's Hocking Valley Scenic Railway
LOGAN, Ohio — Want to get a scenic view of Ohio's fall foliage this year?. You can take a fall foliage train ride on the Hocking Valley Scenic Roadway. The train ride takes you through Ohio's scenic spots from Nelsonville to East Logan. The train cars are heated as weather requires but there's also open-air cars as well.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Fox 19
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Ohio builders took $174,000 in pay without finishing work, attorney general says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Attorney General David Yost is suing a central Ohio construction company for accepting more than $174,000 from consumers without completing services. The lawsuit filed Tuesday said pole barn and garage builder, Clear View Construction, and owner Ryan Needels violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, Ohio Home Solicitation Sales Act and […]
ODNR seizes boat, trailer of man accused in fishing tournament scandal
According to Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker, a boat and trailer belonging to one of the men allegedly involved in the Walleye fishing tournament cheating scandal have been seized.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Suing Texas Pete Hot Sauce Because It’s Not Really From Texas
Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Haunted House to be featured in a new movie
BELLAIRE, Oh. (WTRF) — Hold onto your bag of popcorn! The infamous Bellaire House, a top-rated haunted house in America, is about to put the scare into you this Halloween when it debuts on the streaming service platform Tubi. Paranormal Investigator and Owner of the Bellaire House, Kristin Lee, has partnered with Ohio Valley native […]
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Coroner rules on death of man who fell from cherry picker
Robert Tincham, 65, of Youngstown, died July 18 from injuries sustained the same day from a fall as he was trimming a tree in a backyard in the 2900 block of Hudson Avenue.
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
whbc.com
Bridge Over Atwood Lake to be Replaced Soon
DELLROY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We don’t usually see major bridge construction projects start in the Fall, but there’s one in Carroll County. The Route 542 bridge over the eastern end of Atwood Lake near Dellroy is being replaced starting in a few weeks. Preliminary...
K945
Shreveport, LA
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0