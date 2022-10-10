Sometimes You Find Something Out and It Infurriates You to the Point Where You Decide You're Going to Do Something About It. Philip White from California has some serious beef with Texas Pete. He is accusing TW Garner Food Company the maker of Texas Pete of false advertising. White claims that Texas Pete has no connection to Texas. In fact, the company that makes Texas Pete is headquartered in North Carolina. Yes, this California man is mad that Texas Pete is not made in Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO