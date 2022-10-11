ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot

New Sonic Frontiers Gameplay Trailer Has Skill Trees, Pinball Action, And Sonic Booms

Sega has provided a new look at the combat systems of Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world game, that gives the fastest hedgehog alive a few new tricks to use while he explores the mysterious Starfall islands. Sonic still has plenty of speed which will come in handy as he races across unfamiliar terrain, but with plenty of robotic enemies around him, he'll be able to do more than just run and bounce around them.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers - Combat & Upgrades

In Sonic Frontiers, you'll need every tool at your disposal to defeat the powerful enemies that await you on the Starfall islands. Luckily Sonic came prepared! With new, upgradeable combat abilities, you have more options than ever before to approach battles YOUR way. Use all of these skills and more to become the most formidable force on the frontier!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison

The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide

Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon

Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Bellibolt Is A V-Tuber's Best Friend

After a strange trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet introduced Iono--a v-tuber themed Electric-type Gym Leader--a follow-up video has introduced the partner Pokemon she asked the world to guess: Bellibolt, the EleFrog Pokemon that is unique to the Paldean region. Bellibolt is a bulbous, green Pokemon that is shown generating...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gamespot

Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide

The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS – Launch Trailer

Experience this multi-player survival game alongside others as you choose the side of the Raiders or Survivors. With so many custom options as either role, you’ll discover endless possibilities!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Snag 2 Free Games At Epic Right Now, And Next Week's Freebies Are Stellar

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

10 Minutes Of Dead Space Remake Gameplay

Dead Space Remake looks as spooky as ever, and now with a fresh coat of paint in this remake. Check out 10 minutes of gameplay from the 2nd and 3rd chapter of the campaign!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scorn - Launch Trailer

The Nightmare has begun. Scorn, the atmospheric first-person horror adventure from developer Ebb Software, is available now on PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot

Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Dead Space Remake Improves My Favorite Survival-Horror Game

I love the original Dead Space. Nabbing every Xbox Achievement in that game happened more on accident than anything else. I just played the game enough times that one day I powered on the Xbox 360 and happened to notice I was one Achievement short (and before you ask, yes it was "Don't get cocky, kid"--that Achievement is such utter bulls**t). I can call out all the jump scares and pretty much every spoken line in that game beat-for-beat with embarrassing accuracy, and unfortunately can tell you the location of practically every audio file and power node from memory.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pilotwings 64 Now Out On Switch, Still Includes Twin Towers

Pilotwings 64 is a Nintendo 64 launch game that's lived in Super Mario 64's shadow for more than two decades now, but it's a pretty fun time in its own right. Now, the forgotten first-party N64 exclusive has come to Nintendo Switch Online, and it includes a small detail that might surprise you: an obvious tribute to the Twin Towers.
VIDEO GAMES

