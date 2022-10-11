ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast Company

Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon

Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.
Fast Company

Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’

Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
