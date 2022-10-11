Read full article on original website
Related
Pirate ship that’s a ‘tiny house on water’ is now an Airbnb in Virginia. Take a look
Step off, One-Eyed Willy — there’s a new boss ship working the waterways.
I'm A Remote Work Expert, And My Followers Keep Telling Me About These Wild Job Scams
"I never interacted with anyone face-to-face, only text."
JOBS・
Fast Company
Why Nokia wants to put an LTE network on the moon
Nokia has picked a particularly challenging site for an upcoming network deployment: a place where temperatures range from 250 degrees to -208 degrees Fahrenheit, and there is no air to breathe whatsoever. But on the upside, the lack of atmosphere means no clouds to impair power generation by this future cell site’s solar panels.
Fast Company
Netflix announces details for new ‘Basic with Ads’
Today, Netflix chief operating officer and chief product officer Greg Peters announced that the streamer’s new advertising-supported offering will kick off in the U.S. on November 3 and be priced at $6.99 per month. The new ad tier will also be available in 11 other countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada,...
Comments / 0