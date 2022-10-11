Southern Sioux Falls home sells for $1.7M; two other homes break million-dollar mark

A home in southern Sioux Falls sold for $1.7 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of September 19-23. Two more homes sold for more than $1 million this week.

The top spot is a five-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 5004 S. Jasmine Trail that offers 6,728 square-feet on 1.12 acres of land near Yankton Trail Park, according to Zillow.

The second home to break the million-dollar mark is at 200 E. Twin Oaks Road, which sold for $1.6 million. The 5,000 square-foot house sits on 1.2 acres of land and features an atrium with an indoor putting green and an outdoor swimming pool.

The third is located at 1205 S. Stoakes Avenue and sold for $1.395 million. The 4,112 square-foot new construction house sits on 1.1 acres of land and features a covered deck.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of September 19-23, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes: